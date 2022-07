The projected zero-carbon city of Neom being built in Saudi Arabia will have vertical layers of buildings for work, living and leisure stretching for 170 kilometres over a futuristic landscape, the Kingdom’s Crown Prince has declared. Unveiling The Line, a primary feature of the $500bn project, Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that the flagship development will be partly financed through a public listing in the country’s stock exchange in two years’ time, and would be subject to its own autonomous legal system. The flotation, he continued, “will add a trillion riyals ($266bn) to the Saudi stock market value....

