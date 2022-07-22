ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, CT

Wanted: a plumber to teach the 2-3 zone

By Mike DiMauro
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago

Montville — Imagine the absurdity of the following:

A phlebotomist teaching gap integrity to young defensive linemen.

A plumber called upon to install the Princeton offense.

A receptionist asked to teach the grip on a changeup.

And yet this is who the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference prefers to teach offseason skill development to our kids. Here we are, awash in another summer, no closer to high school coaches — the way they can in most other states — able to instruct the kids they coach during their seasons.

“It’s continuous. It's outrageous. Something hopefully will be done soon because it's not fair to the kids,” said Andy Walker, perhaps better known as the coach who delivered state softball championship No. 5 to Waterford High in 2019.

Except that Tuesday night, Walker was a basketball coach, working with the hooping Lancers in the Genesis Girls’ Summer League at St. Bernard.

“I love coaching basketball,” Walker said, “but for programs to thrive now, coaches have to be more involved. What is the harm in area coaches working on skill development? It just doesn't make sense to me. It's archaic. Other states allow it.”

Walker is hardly alone working beyond his area of expertise. The CIAC’s unwillingness to join the 21st century has led to coaches from different sports and different schools giving of their time in the summer.

New East Lyme boys’ basketball coach Tim Strong was coaching at Montville last summer, but coached the NFA boys’ team in the summer league. NFA boys’ coach Dave Cornish is coaching the NFA girls. New Fitch girls’ coach Falecia Porter ended up coaching the Waterford team for a night earlier this summer when Waterford coach Kaitlyn Sullivan didn’t have anyone else. Dan Spellman has come out of retirement to coach the Waterford boys. Recent East Lyme grad Rowan Mundell, part of last season’s league championship team, even made a cameo to help out with the summer Vikings.

“Courtney (NFA coach Courtney Gomez) asked me to coach the girls and I was happy to,” Cornish said. “I watch all her games and talk strategy with her all the time. But it’s ridiculous we have to do this.

“What is wrong with us coaching our summer league team? I can see not allowing it in the fall when other fall sports are in session. But the summer? It’s not taking away from anyone else. I don’t need to practice 2-3 times a week. I just want to coach my team in the summer league.”

Sullivan: “It’s not that difficult. Two days a week of open gym, where we're running through some drills that are routine parts of our practice. Shooting drills, dribbling drills, box out drills. Now on the first day of practice, we’ll have to explain everything and waste a half hour. And then instead of having to spend a ton of time in those first two weeks working on skills, we can jump right into different sets and then still find time to work on the skills.”

Two years ago, the Southern Connecticut Conference recognized the coaching clamor and offered CIAC a detailed plan about offseason coaching. The CIAC’s response, sent to The Day, included four pros and 12 cons. The movement has stalled.

The cons: “1. Overuse injuries. 2. Demands on facilities. 3. Increased parental issues. 4. Pits students against jobs. 5. Pits students against family vacation. 6. Increase workload on AD. 7. Coaching contacts/compensation. 8. More beneficial to affluent communities. 9. Increased cost for insurance, maintenance, custodial, etc. 10. Program equity within a school. 11. Opens the door for non-school programs to infiltrate the CIAC season. 12. Perception coaches will be extorting funds from athletes for out-of-season programs as a condition of team membership.”

I have no idea what most of those even mean, let alone as to how they apply to, for example, Gomez trying to teach one of her kids a V-cut at 5 o’clock on a summer Tuesday night. But then, it’s the CIAC.

“I don't understand why Connecticut has the rules the way they are. They’re detrimental,” Porter said. “I understand that you can't force kids to come in the offseason period. But why not allow the kids who actually want to improve to get good quality coaching? It makes no sense to me.”

Sounds like a good motto for the way Connecticut high school sports are run: “Makes no sense to me.”

Meanwhile, a tip of the cap to Porter who runs the girls’ league and Cornish who runs the boys’ league for at least giving the kids and coaches something. They could be doing plenty of other things on nice summer nights than sweating in gyms. They do it because they care.

“It’s the community aspect,” said Porter, a young woman of deep faith who co-owns Progression Training in Groton with her husband (and former New London/Avery Point great) Keith Porter. “It's not like we're doing anything more than just serving our community. And really, that's what the gospel is all about.”

This is the opinion of Day sports columnist Mike DiMauro

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Oakdale Man Wins $50,000 In CT State Lottery Prize

Two Connecticut residents claimed lottery prizes valued at about $50,000. Fairfield County resident Louis Pulitano, of Stratford, won a $50,000 prize from a Money Match Multiplier ticket purchased at Krauszer's Food Store, located at 911 Campbell Ave. in West Haven, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery then announced that Zachary Renaldi,...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Little leaguers staying cool and hydrated in championship game

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Beautiful summer weather means baseball season, and today Eyewitness News is checking out the little league games and finding out how they are staying cool. Shelton is taking on Southington South at Recreation Park Friday evening. It’s the big championship game for these little leaguers.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
thereminder.com

Standout teen hockey player sets his sights on the pros

LONGMEADOW – Matthew Regan is entering Longmeadow High School in the fall, but the 14-year-old already knows what he wants to do with his life. Play ice hockey. “My goal is to go pro,” Regan told Reminder Publishing while he was at the Mini Chowder Cup tournament in Foxboro.
LONGMEADOW, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montville, CT
Sports
City
Groton, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Montville, CT
State
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

Ten Conn. state parks close

Conn. (WFSB) - Several Connecticut state parks closed on Sunday. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), ten state parks closed because their parking lots reached capacity. These high temperatures make people either stay inside in the AC or head outside. People Channel 3 spoke with say...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WKSS KISS 95-7

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Connecticut

Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Plainfield Academy: Grooming Connecticut Scholars in the 18th and 19th Centuries

Founded in the late 18th century, the Plainfield Academy went on to become just the third school incorporated in the state of Connecticut. Its classical influences and challenging curriculum groomed entire generations of Connecticut students for the rigors of higher education. As a pioneer in early education, Plainfield Academy provided the model that numerous competing institutions followed—institutions that became so numerous they eventually forced Plainfield Academy to close its doors.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Plumber#Retirement
WTNH

List: 10 CT state parks close, lots hit max capacity

Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut residents continue to swarm the state’s parks, but as parking lots fill up those outdoor opportunities will continue to dwindle. Saturday saw eight state park areas hit maximum capacity in their respective parking lots. The following parks are closed as parking lots reach maximum capacity. This list will be updated throughout […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Shoreline towns asked to reduce water by 15%: Connecticut Water

Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut Water is asking clients out of a water system in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook to voluntarily reduce water usage by 15%. The water system is quickly approaching a drought watch according to a release from Connecticut Water. It is the second of four levels in their drought response plan.
CLINTON, CT
NewsTimes

Connecticut could reach record-high temperatures this weekend

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Weather experts and Connecticut officials are warning of the excessive heat expected this weekend with temperatures soaring to near record highs and the air feeling like more than 100 degrees in some areas. Across Connecticut, a heat advisory is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
GreenwichTime

John Breunig (opinion): Shooter of Bobbi the bear should know an AR-15 is not a ‘security blanket’

After killing Bobbi the Bear in Newtown, Lawrence Clarke couldn’t stop shooting off his mouth. As a Ridgefield police sergeant, it’s appropriate that Clarke told investigators he wanted to be transparent about the investigation into his off-duty fatal shooting of the popular mother bear, whose two orphaned cubs were rescued at a neighbor’s property.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing Montville man found

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - *Update: Oettinger has been found. A silver alert has been issued for a missing adult, Brian Oettinger. Brian is a 29 year old male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5′10″ and 150lbs. Police say Brian may be operating a black 2014...
MONTVILLE, CT
zip06.com

Bill’s Seafood Awards Eight Student-Athletes with Scholarships

Bill’s Seafood Restaurant in Westbrook recently presented its annual scholarships for 2022. The Bill’s Seafood scholarship committee handed out scholarships to eight student-athletes who recently graduated from their respective high schools in the local area. The recipients of the 2022 Bill’s Seafood Scholarship include Garret Garbinski and Katherine...
WESTBROOK, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
324
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy