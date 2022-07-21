Summer 2022 CNA I Graduates

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Federal investigators said they have uncovered a major drug operation with drugs such as fentanyl flying into Rock Hill and Charlotte. Investigators told Channel 9 that Archie Arsenio Caldwell of Rock Hill has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. He was a part of the operation with other suspects, according to investigators. Detectives say those in the operation ordered fentanyl from California used it to make fentanyl-laced pills. The pills were sold in Rock Hill, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte and in Atlanta.

