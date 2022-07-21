Summer 2022 CNA I Graduates

BATH, N.C. (WNCT) — An incoming East Carolina University freshman who plays baseball was involved in a serious boating accident on Saturday. Parker Byrd, who recently graduated from Scotland County High School, was airlifted from Bath to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville with serious injuries to his legs, among other injuries. Scotland County High School posted a notice on its Facebook page about the crash.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office ‘Christmas in July’ toy and cash donation collection program is on through Friday at various Walmart locations around the Fayetteville area, any Truist Financial (formerly BB&T) location in Cumberland County and at ShopWithTheSheriff.com!. To visit Walmart to purchase and leave a new...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY)–A Columbus County School forced to vacate its building after a church ended its association with it has found new locations to hold class, ahead of the start of a new school year. Columbus Christian Academy received a letter from Missionary Alliance Church in May, saying...
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for two missing men. Michael Terrance Amburn, 35, of Pembroke was last seen leaving Sanderson Farm on Hwy 20 West on July 5 walking towards the town of St. Paul’s. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, work boots and a red drawstring backpack.
Is "Freshwater Fish Company" one of the best seafood restaurants in Horry County?Freshwater Fish Company website. One thing is for sure, Horry County has no shortage of great seafood restaurants in the area.
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and four others are injured following a Saturday morning shooting in Moore County, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. At 3:28 a.m. on Saturday, deputies came to a large gathering in the Pinebluff area after getting reports of...
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies and homicide investigators are on scene on McCallum Road in the Maxton area, according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said more information will be released later. Count on News13 for updates.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed homicide and crime scene investigators are on a scene Sunday afternoon. Wilkins added the incident happened on McCallum Road in the Maxton area of Robeson County. When deputies arrived on the scene they found Kendrick Shane Locklear, 26,...
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A tip led to the arrest Monday of 19-year-old N'Phinity Zeigler in the murder of Dustin Brooks Oxendine last week in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said they found Zeigler at a home just outside...
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Multiple people were shot just after 2:30 Sunday morning at a night club on Hwy 15-401 East in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County, according to Investigator Clay Anderson with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. One woman told ABC 15 that her family...
As part of a final project, cosmetology students showcased their talents and imagination during Robeson Community College’s First Fantasy Display competition. “We had some students who participated in a competition like this during SkillsUSA and placed and brought home trophies,” said Mary Ransom, the program director for cosmetology at RCC. “So, we incorporated it as one of our projects for summer semester, to help prepare us for the next Skills competition.”
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Federal investigators said they have uncovered a major drug operation with drugs such as fentanyl flying into Rock Hill and Charlotte. Investigators told Channel 9 that Archie Arsenio Caldwell of Rock Hill has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. He was a part of the operation with other suspects, according to investigators. Detectives say those in the operation ordered fentanyl from California used it to make fentanyl-laced pills. The pills were sold in Rock Hill, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte and in Atlanta.
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have died Saturday morning after a crash in Florence County. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on US 378 near Lake City, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said a 2017 Ford SUV was traveling east on...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A homeownership program has already helped one Wilmington family seal the deal on their dream home -- but experts say it’s not a program that everyone can benefit from. Earlier this year, the Castillos were in the market for a new place to call home.
Arrest reports from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are public record after an individual is booked in the Columbus County Detention Center. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have a question about these reports, you may call The News Reporter and speak to Thomas Sherrill at 910-642-4104, ext. 2270.
Hey local drivers, please watch your speed as three key roads in Fayetteville will have a new speed limit go into effect starting Wednesday, July 27, 2022. As we reported recently, the new speed limits will affect drivers on some of Cumberland County’s busiest roads. Andrew Barksdale, a spokesman...
The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater, located in downtown Lumberton, has announced its 2022-23 mainstage series of performances. Season tickets will go on sale 1pm Monday August 8 while tickets for individual shows will be available for purchase at 1pm Monday August 15. Ticketing Information. Tickets for the Mainstage Series...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly nine months after Shelton Long was found dead in Wilmington, police are still working to find the person or people who shot him. Long was found suffering from a gunshot wound on River Road in the early morning hours of November 5, 2021; he died at the scene. Long’s mother Pamela remembers the last conversation she had with her son.
A Fayetteville icon, Vick’s Drive-In is coming back… briefly anyway. Local activist Keem Jones is bringing back the iconic drive-in diner that used to be at the end of Murchison Road, near Downtown Fayetteville. It was torn down when the North Carolina Department of Transportation built the new interchange where Bragg Blvd. and Murchison Road come together.
