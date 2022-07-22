Heat and humidity sticks around; next chance for storms comes Sunday

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will have warm and muggy conditions with lows in the low-70s. Friday will still be hot and humid, but not quite as humid as it has been lately.

NEXT: The heat continues, and it will last through the weekend. Highs in the 90s until further notice although the humidity will be slightly lower Friday and Saturday. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible on Sunday afternoon and a better chance on Monday.

OVERNIGHT: Early storms give way to mostly clear skies, still warm and humid. Low of 72.

FRIDAY: Hazy, hot and humid but less humid than it has been. High of 92.

SATURDAY: Hazy, hot and moderately humid. High of 93.

SUNDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. A few afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible. High of 95.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High of 88.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit cooler and less humid. High of 85.