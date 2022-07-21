Husky Colors, Patterns and Coat Types

The white Boxer dog has an entirely or mostly white coat, where at least two thirds of their fur is white. This is a medium sized, but sturdily built breed, weighing up to 75lbs. The loyal Boxer is bold, friendly and independent. Boxers are enthusiastic watchdogs and need at least 60 minutes exercise a day, but usually have a practical and easy to groom coat. However, the white Boxer dog might need more regular bathing and wiping around their eyes than a brindle Boxer. Roughly a quarter of Boxers have a white coat, and although their personalities are the same as any other Boxer dog, they might have different health needs to their darker friends.Today we’ll share tips for adopting or buying a white Boxer puppy, and checking that they are healthy. We’ll also look at how to raise and care for a Boxer to help this historically working dog to become a friendly companion as an adult.

PETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO