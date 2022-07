Enjoy a full day of festivities in downtown Ridgefield on Saturday, August 6th! Three separate events scheduled on the day are coordinating to create a fun day for all: Ridgefield First Saturdays, Paddle for Life Dragon Boat Races, and the inaugural Ridgefield Art Association Forest Fair. All events are free admission and C-Tran will be offering a free shuttle bus between the event locations so you can park near one and visit all three!

RIDGEFIELD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO