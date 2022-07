The comedian Brittany Carney will be performing at the Morgantown Brewing Company Thursday, July 28. Pre-sale tickets are $10 and will be $15 on the day of the show. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Carney is originally from Washington, D.C. and...

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO