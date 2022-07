FITCHBURG – A State Police K-9, named Frankie, was shot and killed during a standoff in Fitchburg Tuesday afternoon. It happened at a multi-family home on Oliver Street. The suspect apparently shot and killed himself.State Police were attempting to arrest 38-year-old Matthew Mack who had warrants stemming from a shooting on July 21 in Fitchburg.The State Police STOP team and negotiators made multiple attempts to get Mack to surrender peacefully. At about 2:48 p.m., K-9 Frankie and his handler, Sergeant David Stucenski, attempted to arrest Mack when he appeared at a rear exit of the house. Mack fired multiple shots...

