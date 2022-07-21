Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?

There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever...
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - It's raining money for Arlington's latest Lotto Texas winner to the tune of $7.25 million.Actually, since he or she chose the cash value option, the winner will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). It was bought at Circle K located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving.Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.
A trip to get some fast food turned into a hospital stay for a Texas mother and daughter after they complained about their order. Now a lawsuit has been filed against Taco Bell, alleging that a manager at a Dallas location threw boiling water on the two women after they went inside the restaurant to get the right food.
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
You hear it all the time. Things are bigger in Texas. It's true. There are plenty of things I can think of that are Texas-sized. From the biggest honky tonk in Fort Worth to the tallest building in Houston and the largest football field at Texas A&M. Things in Texas are huge.
Texas does not have universal air conditioning in state prisons, causing the sweltering summer heat to linger indoors. WFAA reported that temperatures inside the prisons regularly reach 110 degrees. According to a July study from the Texas A&M University Hazard Reduction & Recovery center, at least one unit topped out at a sweltering 149 degrees.
Someone in North Texas just became a multi-millionaire. An Arlington resident claimed a $7.25 million annuitized jackpot prize for the Lotto Texas drawing held on June 25. The ticket was purchased at a Circle K in Irving. The winner, who decided to remain anonymous, opted to receive the cash value
Texas isn't the dry, flat desert that's depicted in Hollywood. Actually, we're the exact opposite. While the southern and far western part of the state contains deserts, we also have beautiful beaches, tall trees (in East Texas), natural springs, and some of the most epic swimming holes. However, one thing...
A massive fireball shot across the Texas sky late on Sunday night. There were more than 200 reports of the light show and a sonic boom. News 4 San Antonio reported that the American Meteor Society (AMS) received 219 reports of the fireball. Most of the reports came from Texas, but there were also reports that came from Louisiana and Oklahoma.
I remember growing up we, as kids, were never buckled in the car. Heck, I don't even know if our car had seat belts. It would make it easier for us to nap on long car rides. We would crawl all over the back seat of our cars. Sometimes we would crawl and lie down on the top of the back seats in that window space. We were that cool.
Texas is home to an array of animal species, including those who use venom to defend themselves or to catch their prey. Some can cause a little itch in the leg, while others can cause death. This is a list of 8 species of animals and plants present in the...
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) graduated six new K-9 teams earlier this month, as the inaugural class for the Texas Highway Patrol Canine Tracking Operations Program. These teams will be strategically located in the border regions to track individuals who may otherwise not be found. “This is yet...
HOUSTON — What exactly was that lighting up the sky over Texas on Sunday night?. Several people were talking about it on social media and some even captured it on video. According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 reports of a fireball came on Sunday night. The AMS said it happened at 10:24 p.m. and was visible in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas authorities have arrested multiple people with ties to a major drug operation. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, 22 people are facing charges in a methamphetamine trafficking scheme allegedly responsible for distributing more than 1,000 pounds of meth worth at least $24 million.
It's been so hot this summer in Texas that we're all looking for ways to cool off, including the animals. One way animals keep cool is by splooting, but what is that actually?. While many animals sploot, you're probably most familiar with dogs, cats, and even squirrels splooting. According to...
We don't always think about this part of our cars, but if it's not working properly, the consequences could be deadly. Did you receive a letter last month from the maker of your vehicle? You might want to double-check. Airbag Recall Repair Month. June was Airbag Recall Repair Month, and...
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Last week, it was announced that a medical marijuana dispensary opened in our region. Texas Original, the provider, is one of 14 across the state, opened in Nacogdoches and the company stated in a news release that it provides the “highest quality of medical cannabis products to qualifying patients in the state.”
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students across Central Texas will be returning to the classroom in just a few weeks. Back-to-school dates range from Aug. 8 in Cherokee ISD to Aug. 23 in Smithville ISD. To help keep track of all the dates, KXAN has created a map and compiled a...
COLEMAN, Texas — A Texas couple is in custody after their 3-year-old son was found walking down the middle of the street - in nothing but a diaper, police said. Around 2 a.m. this Monday, officers were dispatched to Commercial Avenue and 4th Street on reports of a small child walking in the roadway with a dog, according to the Coleman Police Department.
There is ‘slow progress’ being made on the current largest wildfire in Texas, officials said Saturday. Robert Duggan is with the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team, which is one of the agencies responding to the Chalk Mountain Fire. The blaze, which began Monday about five miles southwest of Glen Rose in Somervell County, has burned more than 6,700 acres. At least 16 homes have been destroyed.
