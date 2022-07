(Ames, IA) — An Iowa State University professor is creating a podcast that tracks the subjects of letters written to the host of the popular syndicated radio program “American Top 40.” Emma Murray says she got the idea for a podcast while traveling to Council Bluffs listing to a rerun of the program in 2018. That rerun featured a 1983 letter from a Cedar Rapids woman, who Murray was able to track down. Murray and her students are creating a database featuring the “Dear Casey” letters that aired on the broadcast. The first podcast in this series will go on Dear-Casey-dot-org in late August.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO