Topgolf is ready to swing into action south of Seattle at its latest tech-enabled golf facility, with an opening planned for Friday in Renton, Wash. The sports and entertainment company’s 78th venue is its first in Washington state and it will feature three levels and 102 open-air hitting bays. Topgolf is also bringing Toptracer, its ball-tracing technology which powers the high-tech driving range experience so golfers can play such games as “Angry Birds” and “Jewel Jam.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO