After decades of sleuthing, a piece of New Orleans history has finally been located halfway around the world. Arthur Hardy, the publisher of an annual New Orleans Mardi Gras guide, spent years looking for a film of the Mardi Gras parade from 1898. According to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, numerous dead ends eventually led him to Wayne Phillips, a curator at the Louisiana State Museum. Phillips reached out to Will French, an in-house historian for the Rex Organization, who contacted film archivist Mackenzie Roberts Beasley.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 19 DAYS AGO