ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Your canceled-flight emergency kit

By Courtney Beesch
SFGate
 4 days ago

If you're not prepared to face cancellations or delays on your next trip to the airport, you may not have heard the news: Summer travel is hell. Airlines continue to deal with staffing shortages, downsized routes and summer storms, which has upped the chances you may not get to your final...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union governments agreed Tuesday to ration natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine. EU energy ministers approved a draft European law meant to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through March. The new legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption and, if they yield insufficient savings, a trigger for mandatory moves in the 27-member bloc. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the move, saying in a statement that “the EU has taken a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.” On Monday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would limit supplies to the EU through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity, heightening concerns that Putin will use gas trade to challenge the bloc’s opposition to the war in Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Travel Blog#Luggage#Technol

Comments / 0

Community Policy