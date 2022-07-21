Your canceled-flight emergency kit

If you're not prepared to face cancellations or delays on your next trip to the airport, you may not have heard the news: Summer travel is hell. Airlines continue to deal with staffing shortages, downsized routes and summer storms, which has upped the chances you may not get to your final...
Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
A BIG thank you is going out to thousands of childcare workers in the form of $2,000. Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson announced childcare workers may be eligible for the Youth and Early Care Workforce Bonus. This one-time $2,000 direct payment is being offered to over 12,000 employees who were...
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union governments agreed Tuesday to ration natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine. EU energy ministers approved a draft European law meant to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through March. The new legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption and, if they yield insufficient savings, a trigger for mandatory moves in the 27-member bloc. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the move, saying in a statement that “the EU has taken a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.” On Monday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would limit supplies to the EU through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity, heightening concerns that Putin will use gas trade to challenge the bloc’s opposition to the war in Ukraine.
July 26 (UPI) -- The new head of Russia's space agency announced on Tuesday that Moscow will abandon the International Space Station in about two years when it completes its obligations -- ending a 23-year collaboration with U.S., European and other partners. Yury Borisov, the newly installed chief of Roscosmos,...
