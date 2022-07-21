ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Raiders host 7-on-7 scrimmages

By Brandon Hodge Sports Writer
 4 days ago
Brandon Hodge/ Richmond County Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM – Richmond hosted a pair of 7-on-7 scrimmages this week. The scrimmges took place on Tuesday and Thursday morning.

The teams that participated on Tuesday with the Raiders, include Cheraw, Fairmont, and Forest Hills. Cape Fear was the lone team that faced Richmond in Thursday’s scrimmage.

On Tuesday, the teams took part in 20 minute sessions, with five minute breaks in-between. The sessions involved each team’s offense running eight plays before switching to defense.

On Thursday, Cape Fear and Richmond switched between offense and defense after a turnover on downs, or a touchdown.

These were the final 7-on-7 scrimmages for the Raiders before they open the 2022-23 season on Aug. 19, when they host Mount Tabor.

