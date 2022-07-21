Tompkins County aims to double its food production

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — 2023 is expected to be a big year for Tompkins County tourism. The Strategic Tourism Planning Board says hotel occupancy next year will approach 2019 levels. Officials expect to collect over $3.3 million in room tax. That’s nearly a million dollars more than this year’s projected amount.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County’s staff is running out of space. Officials are considering building a new government center of at least 43,000 square feet. Cindy Kaufman with HOLT Architects says growth is being factored into the design. She says building it too big can be problematic...
Comments / 0