Emmerdale airs pregnancy revelation for young character

Davide and Ekin Su are obvious and certs for the win, but where's the fun in that? The problem is that I don't like any of the others "enough" to support them as underdogs to Davide and Ekin Su. Last year, Millie and Liam were frontrunners for the win by this stage (who I didn't mind, as I liked Millie - didn't like Liam that much). But I also really liked Chloe (my favourite islander from last year) and Faye, so I was secretly hoping one of these would triumph.

