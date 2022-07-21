ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmerdale airs pregnancy revelation for young character

By Justin Harp
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has revealed that Amelia Spencer's recent health issues were because she is pregnant. It has been an alarming week for Amelia as her connection to Noah Dingle has only grown stronger during their secret visits at the prison. The teen also continued having health problems,...

