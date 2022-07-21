ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Killers will be back in August with new music: Everything we know about 'Boy'

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pgEZ_0go5OSph00
The Killers Photo credit Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

Our first full taste of Vegas rockers The KillersPressure Machine follow-up, “Boy,” will be here in just two weeks, according to the band’s latest communication.

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy’s The Killers Radio

Fans got a tease of their new track, "Boy," during The Killers' Mad Cool Festival appearance in Spain earlier this month, also finding out at the time that the band would be slowly rolling out singles for a full-length release in early 2023. Now they're making good on that promise with an official recorded version of "Boy" set to drop on August 5.

"It was the song that took me back home and was sort of the impetus for writing ‘Pressure Machine,'" frontman Brandon Flowers told NME in early July. "What's interesting is that it just didn't make it onto the record -- but its absence is not a reflection of the quality of the song. It was an aesthetic decision to keep it off the record.” Flowers added, "There’s an optimism to it. It’s in the dust, it’s in the gutter, and it's looking at the stars. It’s writing in more of a new wave vehicle." Drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. agreed, saying the track has "a different complexion" and is now "more polished."

The Killers are also on the road this year on a lengthy tour in support of 2021's Pressure Machine, featuring the return of guitarist Dave Keuning into the fold. Check out the band's full list of North American dates now.

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new The Killers Radio, Alt Now, Rockternative, Drivin' Alt, New Wave Mix Tape, '90s and Chill, Alterna 00s, and ALT Roots stations, plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery, Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist, and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box!

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching

Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Flowers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Box#Modern Music#The Killers Radio Fans#Nme
Audacy

Listen to the Superstar Power Hour with Jake Owen

Audacy's Katie Neal welcomes Jake Owen to our airwaves as this week’s co-host for the Superstar Power Hour on all your favorite Audacy Country stations nationwide. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out Jake’s very own Tiki Tonk station on Audacy — A station created by Jake specifically for Audacy Country fans.
TV & VIDEOS
Audacy

Jon Bernthal is talking 'The Walking Dead' and training in Moscow with Rob Lowe: Listen now

Jon Bernthal joins Rob Lowe on the latest episode of the Literally! podcast. During the conversation, Bernthal explains why he left the United States for an intense training session in Russia. The famed actor took the advice of his acting teacher at the time, who recommended that he attend the Moscow Art Theatre. “I was there for two years,” says Bernthal. “I didn't have internet. There were no cell phones. I literally just went.” He adds, “it's enormously disciplined… enormously brutal but beautiful at the same time.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Music
Audacy

Lisa Kudrow surprised at her son’s reaction to watching ‘Friends’: 'I didn’t think anyone in my family liked that show'

Lisa Kudrow was mostly excited about her son’s response to watching her iconic television show "Friends" for the first time. Recently on “Late Night With Seth Myers” the Emmy-nominated actress, 58, told the host her son, Julian Murray Stern, 24, knocked out his first episodes of “Friends” while recovering from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
TV & VIDEOS
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy