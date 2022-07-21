The Killers will be back in August with new music: Everything we know about 'Boy'

The Killers Photo credit Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

Our first full taste of Vegas rockers The Killers’ Pressure Machine follow-up, “Boy,” will be here in just two weeks, according to the band’s latest communication.

Fans got a tease of their new track, "Boy," during The Killers' Mad Cool Festival appearance in Spain earlier this month, also finding out at the time that the band would be slowly rolling out singles for a full-length release in early 2023. Now they're making good on that promise with an official recorded version of "Boy" set to drop on August 5.

"It was the song that took me back home and was sort of the impetus for writing ‘Pressure Machine,'" frontman Brandon Flowers told NME in early July. "What's interesting is that it just didn't make it onto the record -- but its absence is not a reflection of the quality of the song. It was an aesthetic decision to keep it off the record.” Flowers added, "There’s an optimism to it. It’s in the dust, it’s in the gutter, and it's looking at the stars. It’s writing in more of a new wave vehicle." Drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. agreed, saying the track has "a different complexion" and is now "more polished."

The Killers are also on the road this year on a lengthy tour in support of 2021's Pressure Machine, featuring the return of guitarist Dave Keuning into the fold. Check out the band's full list of North American dates now.

