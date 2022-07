He was known to so many on the radio as “Scooter McGee.” Veteran Colorado broadcaster Timothy Shiely died at his home last Wednesday. Shiely formerly hosted the “Scooter McGee Show” on KFKA-AM for more than a decade. The evening show was recognized by the Colorado Broadcasters Association’s Awards of Excellence on several occasions. KFKA owner and operator Damon Sasso called Scooter a “creative soul” who was known for his stunts, including broadcasting part of his show underwater from a local dive school. Sasso added that Scooter brought excitement and entertainment to his live and local audience on KFKA. Plans for his celebration of life haven’t been announced yet. Shiely was 54.

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO