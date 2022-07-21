VIDEO: Falcon Food Pantry popularity growing on campus

Jefferson County families could know which schools the district would like to close or consolidate by the end of August. The school board will move into that phase of the discussion at its meeting on Tuesday and will use findings from a comprehensive report of every elementary school in the district to help determine which schools are sustainable.For the community it will mean the third round of closures in three years. "It could be hard on families," Alica Maez said.Maez and Austin Berry live in Lakewood, and while their daughter isn't quite ready for kindergarten, they were already considering their...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 11 MINUTES AGO