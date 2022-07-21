City approves large subsidized housing project

Spacious ranch in Reston Heights! Large foyer opens into spacious living/dining/kitchen with sunny west exposure! Cathedral ceilings & wood floor in the living room! Raised breakfast bar in kitchen, ceramic floor & SS appliances & adjoining 1st flr laundry! Primary suite w/walk-in closet and full bath. 4+ bedrooms PLUS additional 5th bedroom or office on exposed LL, 3rd full bath and Large Wisconsin Rm/2nd living room (bar not included- sorry… hand crafted by sellers dad). Large storage room & utility rm – brand new 50 gal water heater! Deck off kitchen overlooks level fenced yard – great for children and pets! Attached 2 car garage and covered front entrance porch! Close to parks, Metro Market, shopping! Flexible floor plan w/ 4 to 5 bedrooms/office/workout rm/more! Quick closing ok!
Comments / 7