City approves large subsidized housing project

8:30 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled for all of Dane County and heavy rain has departed the area for the time being. However, beginning around 11:00 p.m., a new area of scattered showers and storms is expected to move across southern Wisconsin. While no hail or tornadoes are expected, heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will occur in spots. With up to 1.5 inches of rain having already fallen across the county, any additional heavy rain could cause flooding, particularly in low lying and poorly drained locations. This last round of rain is expected to exit our area by 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO