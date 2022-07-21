ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

City approves large subsidized housing project

By Site Staff
ibmadison.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Madison Common Council has approved a $70 million low-cost housing project for the east side, according...

www.ibmadison.com

Comments / 7

 

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Report: Dane Co. election worker security infrastructure is ‘inadequate’

MADISON, Wis. — A report by the Dane County Election Security Task Force released Monday found that the county’s election administration falls short and fails to be considered “critical infrastructure.” The report cites rising concerns over the safety of elections officials and the security of the offices which house the election equipment as part of what contributes to the “inadequate”...
MADISON, WI
Cadrene Heslop

Wisconsin Approves New Annual Payments

Madison, Wisconsin, has approved a new monthly payment plan. These monthly payouts are valid for a year. There is a growing trend for cities to offer novel support programs. Here is an example of another innovative city support program, New Relief Proposal For Low-Income New Jersey Families.
MADISON, WI
cwbradio.com

New COVID-19 Variant Discovered in Wisconsin

(Terry Bell, WRN) Public health officials in Madison say they’ve discovered a unique variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirms the variant was found in wastewater Thursday. There’s no evidence the variant has made anyone sick. Public Health Madison and Dane...
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison, WI
Government
dailybadgerbulletin.com

5 Bedroom Home in Madison – $374,900 |

Spacious ranch in Reston Heights! Large foyer opens into spacious living/dining/kitchen with sunny west exposure! Cathedral ceilings & wood floor in the living room! Raised breakfast bar in kitchen, ceramic floor & SS appliances & adjoining 1st flr laundry! Primary suite w/walk-in closet and full bath. 4+ bedrooms PLUS additional 5th bedroom or office on exposed LL, 3rd full bath and Large Wisconsin Rm/2nd living room (bar not included- sorry… hand crafted by sellers dad). Large storage room & utility rm – brand new 50 gal water heater! Deck off kitchen overlooks level fenced yard – great for children and pets! Attached 2 car garage and covered front entrance porch! Close to parks, Metro Market, shopping! Flexible floor plan w/ 4 to 5 bedrooms/office/workout rm/more! Quick closing ok!
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Downtown Madison apartment ruled uninhabitable after fire

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison apartment was ruled uninhabitable after a fire Monday. Firefighters were sent to the 100 block of South Hancock Street at around 10:25 a.m. A resident reported hearing a smoke detector and finding smoke coming from an upper floor. All occupants who were at home at the time of the fire but evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘I have not received a raise in 5 years’: Policies & pay cause teachers to resign from Wisconsin school district

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A school district in Wisconsin is facing certain challenges after a number of employees announced their resignations during a public board meeting. At the July Board of Education Meeting, the Waukesha School District approved the 32 resignations, one leave of absence and 27 new and continuing contracts. This decision drew the ire of the Alliance for Education in Waukesha.
WAUKESHA, WI
x1071.com

Area Counties Now With High levels of COVID-19 Community Spread

Dane County and several other area counties have high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the latest data provided by the Centers for Disease Control. Dane County moved up from “medium” to “high” when the organization updated its data Thursday. As a result, Public Health Madison and Dane County is encouraging people to take extra precautions against the virus, like making sure you’re up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing masks in public indoor spaces. Dane County isn’t the only county in the area with a high level. Columbia, Green, Rock, Iowa and Grant County also are in the same category.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Ale Asylum closes after 16 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ale Asylum, a popular brewery based in Madison, is closing its doors for good, the company announced in a Facebook Post Friday afternoon. The Brewery did provide a specific reasoning for the closing, saying “under circumstances we cannot control we have made the decision to close.”
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state senator was one of the drivers involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a mother and child last week in northern Wisconsin. The Ashland Police Department told NBC15 sister station KBJR that State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D- Mason), pulled out of the entrance of Maslowski Beach around 12:30 p.m. Friday to turn east on U.S. Highway 2 near Lakeshore Drive and Turner Road. Her vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle, which was being driven by a 27-year-old Pennsylvania woman.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Update: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for Dane County, chance for flooding continues Saturday night | Weather

8:30 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled for all of Dane County and heavy rain has departed the area for the time being. However, beginning around 11:00 p.m., a new area of scattered showers and storms is expected to move across southern Wisconsin. While no hail or tornadoes are expected, heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will occur in spots. With up to 1.5 inches of rain having already fallen across the county, any additional heavy rain could cause flooding, particularly in low lying and poorly drained locations. This last round of rain is expected to exit our area by 6:00 a.m. Sunday.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Two flee from motorcycle wreck near Madison’s East Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for two people who were seen running from a motorcycle crash near East Towne Mall early Monday morning. According to the police department, someone called 911 around 2:15 a.m. and reported hearing a crash and screaming in the area of E. Washington Ave. and Continental Lane. The witness also told police about seeing the pair flee from the scene.
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Slinger Police explain sounding of tornado siren | By Slinger Police

July 23, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Village of Slinger residents who heard the tornado sirens going off a few minutes ago, please be advised that at this moment Washington County is under a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning.”. The City of Hartford was included in a “Tornado Warning”...
SLINGER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plane lands in Beaver Dam industrial park after engine fails

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A small plane made an emergency landing in the Beaver Dam industrial park Friday, July 22. No one was injured. According to police, the plane went down around 4:45 p.m. that afternoon near Commercial Drive just east of Beaver Dam Lake. The pilot, one of three...
BEAVER DAM, WI

