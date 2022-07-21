Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to reopen after employee safety threatened

After receiving a threat and closing its offices for two days, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department expects to reopen and offer in-person services again Friday.

Kenny Via, a spokesperson for the health department, told The News Tribune in a phone call that leadership at the department decided to resume in-person operations starting Friday morning. The agency closed unexpectedly Wednesday and Thursday after a threat was made against its employees.

While most functions shifted online, it has not been able to offer its STD clinic, environmental health services and vital records services. On Wednesday, the department canceled a COVID vaccination clinic and a Board of Health meeting slated for that day.

At this time, city and county officials have not made the nature of the threat public. After investigating the threat, the Tacoma Police Department submitted a report to prosecutors, according to department spokesperson Wendy Haddow. In a phone call, Haddow told The News Tribune that she did not know whether charges had been brought against a suspect.

Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Adam Faber said via email that police sent the report to the Tacoma City Attorney’s Office. No one from that office was immediately reachable for comment Thursday.