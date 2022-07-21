ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to reopen after employee safety threatened

By Allen Siegler
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago
After receiving a threat and closing its offices for two days, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department expects to reopen and offer in-person services again Friday.

Kenny Via, a spokesperson for the health department, told The News Tribune in a phone call that leadership at the department decided to resume in-person operations starting Friday morning. The agency closed unexpectedly Wednesday and Thursday after a threat was made against its employees.

While most functions shifted online, it has not been able to offer its STD clinic, environmental health services and vital records services. On Wednesday, the department canceled a COVID vaccination clinic and a Board of Health meeting slated for that day.

At this time, city and county officials have not made the nature of the threat public. After investigating the threat, the Tacoma Police Department submitted a report to prosecutors, according to department spokesperson Wendy Haddow. In a phone call, Haddow told The News Tribune that she did not know whether charges had been brought against a suspect.

Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Adam Faber said via email that police sent the report to the Tacoma City Attorney’s Office. No one from that office was immediately reachable for comment Thursday.

Chronicle

Inslee Announces Plan to Get More Cops 'on the Street A-S-A-P'

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday afternoon expressed his support for expanding the state Criminal Justice Training Center to regional campuses to speed up training, reduce vacancies in law enforcement, and recruit more candidates to be police officers. Inslee’s announcement comes a day after a...
The News Tribune

Pierce County Republicans have a $50 million homelessness plan. It deserves a shot

It’s a sizable amount of money. There are a number of outstanding questions to be answered. Healthy skepticism, at this juncture, is warranted. Still, let’s not make this more complicated than it is: There’s a lot to like about a proposal championed by Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier and other Republicans in county government to build a 20-acre, $50 million microhome village that would provide residence to roughly 200 to 300 people experiencing chronic homelessness in our community.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Snohomish County Burn Ban Includes Everett

Be aware the Snohomish County Fire Marshal has issued an outdoor burn ban in effect at 8am Saturday, July 23. With the hot, dry weather in the forecast, fire danger goes up. This burn ban covers the city of Everett and unincorporated Snohomish County. Barbecues are OK. Recreational fires (small...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Study: Pierce County Residents Among Most Generous in the State

Pierce County ranked among the places in Washington with the most generous residents, according to a recent study by financial tech company SmartAsset. The study measured how much money people donate as a percentage of their net income, as well as the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
rentonreporter.com

South King County agency open applications for affordable housing funding

South King Housing and Homelessness Partners (SKHHP), an agency created by Auburn, Kent, Federal Way and seven other South King County cities, recently unveiled its Housing Capital Fund. The fund created by the member cities will go toward creating and preserving affordable housing for low- and moderate-income households in South...
