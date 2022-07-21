ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

What's Trending: Shania Twain's new documentary; Cassettes rise in popularity

hawaiinewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward explains how your salary impacts your qualification for affordable housing. Masks will be optional this school year. Britt Young explains how your children may be affected. 27-year-old woman stabbed to...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: New "Game of Thrones" book; blue penguin chicks

To help reduce backlog, Ala Moana Satellite City Hall to offer passport services. For the first time, passport applications can be processed at Ala Moana Satellite City Hall. It’s part of a pilot program to help reduce application backlog. Business Report: Female-owned businesses. Updated: 8 hours ago. Howard Discus...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

UH Community Colleges

Veteran actor John Cho and newcomer Mia Issac co-star in a new comedy/drama called DON’T MAKE ME GO. If you have Amazon Prime, it’s worth checking out. The movie is a well acted, well directed bittersweet film about the troubled relationship of a middle aged single father and his 15 year old daughter. At the beginning, in voice over, the daughter says, “You’re not gonna like the way this story ends, but I think you’re going to like the story.” And that’s pretty much how I felt. I enjoyed watching this film, but I was disappointed by the surprise twist at the end. (Amazon Prime only)
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii Entertainment
Honolulu, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

UH receives record $505M in extramural funding

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii has topped half a billion dollars in outside funding for the first time in its history, officials announced Thursday. The 10-campus system hit a record $505 million in fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30. This record total tops UH’s previous funding record...
HONOLULU, HI
Shania Twain
hawaiinewsnow.com

Salvation Army holds statewide back-to-school supplies drive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army is seeking back-to-school supplies for keiki-in-need with supply drives being held on Hawaii, Kauai, Maui and Oahu in July and August. Requested items include: backpacks (most needed), colored markers, colored pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, erasers, facial tissue, glue, glue sticks, highlighters, school boxes, paper towels, pencils, pencil pouches, pens (black, blue and red), portfolios, rulers, scissors, small calculators, and wide-rule binder paper. For more details about The Salvation Army’s various back-to-school supply drives and distributions, or to make monetary donations to support the efforts, visit SchoolSupplyHawaii.org.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Electric selects new developer for Lanai solar project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric has selected a new developer for Lanai’s largest utility-scale renewable energy project. DG Development & Acquisition, LLC has been tasked with building and maintaining the island’s first shared solar program. The project could meet the majority of the current energy demands of the...
HAWAII STATE
#Affordable Housing#Documentary#Ohana Matters#Cnbc
hawaiinewsnow.com

Wahine basketball team wraps up first ‘Youth Impact Program’ camp for girls

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team held the final day of the first ever ‘Youth Impact Program’ for Girls. On Saturday, the Wahine held their final session in the nine day camp where young girls from across the state learned the ins and outs of basketball, while getting some off the court knowledge as well.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

19-year-old suspect accused of shooting teen in McCully to appear in court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 19-year-old suspect accused of opening fire in McCully last week will appear in court on Monday. Officials said Tyler Legatasia was charged with assault for allegedly fired multiple rounds at a group of people. Investigators said a 17-year-old was shot multiple times after he and his...
HONOLULU, HI

