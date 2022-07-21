What's Trending: Shania Twain's new documentary; Cassettes rise in popularity

Veteran actor John Cho and newcomer Mia Issac co-star in a new comedy/drama called DON’T MAKE ME GO. If you have Amazon Prime, it’s worth checking out. The movie is a well acted, well directed bittersweet film about the troubled relationship of a middle aged single father and his 15 year old daughter. At the beginning, in voice over, the daughter says, “You’re not gonna like the way this story ends, but I think you’re going to like the story.” And that’s pretty much how I felt. I enjoyed watching this film, but I was disappointed by the surprise twist at the end. (Amazon Prime only)

