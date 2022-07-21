ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc Tool and Mfg. breaks ground on new facility

thefabricator.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManitowoc Tool and Mfg. has broken ground on a new facility in...

www.thefabricator.com

wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Warehouse containing paper, plastic catches fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are providing more details surrounding the warehouse fire in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), at around 4 p.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Liberty Street for reports of smoke and flames being seen coming out of an industrial warehouse.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

What’s Next for the Former HTR Building in Manitowoc?

The former Herald Time Reporter building in downtown Manitowoc now has a new owner. Dan Macrae purchased the 27,510 square foot building during an auction back in June for $315,000. Macrae is a property owner out of Spokane Washington, who said the building will remain standing, however, there will be...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

More details emerge from serious traffic accident in Winnebago County

VINLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the serious traffic accident on Green Valley Road in the Town of Vinland. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., the Winnebago County 911 Communications Center received multiple calls about a semi that had been involved in a crash.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

N6147 Woodland Meadows Drive Sheboygan WI

IF YOU’RE LOOKING for 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths plus a half bath…look no further. Welcoming front porch to relax and enjoy summer nights leads you main level living room, updated kitchen with major appliances included and first floor laundry. An open staircase to second floor leads you to 3 bedrooms, including the primary bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath plus an additional full bath. Lower level has a nice sized family room with gas fireplace, 4th bedroom and another full bath. Exterior offers a great yard with an enclosed screened deck plus patio. 3-car garage plus storage shed provides plenty of space for storage. Call today for your private tour!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Woman Arrested After Stealing $150 from Manitowoc Dollar Tree

A Manitowoc woman has been arrested after she was caught stealing from her employer. Officers were sent to the Manitowoc Dollar Tree just before 11:00 on Sunday, July 17th after the store’s assistant manager reported an employee had taken $150 from her register. The store manager and assistant manager...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Strong winds damage some aircraft at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - No one was injured at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh after severe weather moved through the area Saturday. The director of communications, Dick Knapinski, says several people sought shelter inside the EAA Aviation museum during the storm, others stayed put on the campgrounds. Knapinski says there are...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

New Holstein man in critical condition after crash on CTH A, local deputies arrest driver

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 42-year-old man was trapped inside a burning vehicle early Monday morning and the driver was arrested, reports northeast Wisconsin deputies. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were notified of a rolled-over vehicle and a field fire on CTH A north of Foundry Rd. in the Town of New Holstein around 2:30 a.m. on July 25.
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Street Closed Down Following Traffic Crash

A significant traffic crash resulted in the closure of a street in Green Bay for several hours yesterday (July 24th). According to the Green Bay Police Department, a driver struck a power pole in the 1200 block of Shawano Avenue just before 4:00 p.m. The roadway was closed off between...
pleasantviewrealty.com

14826 S Cedar Lake Road Kiel WI

Squeaky Neat and Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo (No Condo Dues)…rural Kiel & Walking Distance to Cedar Lake. Enjoy so much here – country living – 1.365 acres. Welcoming is the front porch…sit and enjoy the sun rise. Step inside and oh my…nifty is the condition and the space. Living room with large window facing East. The kitchen-dining space is open and attractive with tons of natural light & vaulted ceiling. Appliances are included. There is a island that is both spacious and gracious. There are two bedrooms including a primary (master) with private bath and walk in closet. Bedroom #2 provides good space. Main bath has laundry closet. 1281’ living space on the main level. The lower level has egress window and is ready and waiting for your choice of rec room…exercise room, office, bedroom or a combination of any of the above. 2+ Car attached garage, small garden shed. GAS FA heat, central air, newer roof. Everything about this property is special…come see and love!
KIEL, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Slinger Police explain sounding of tornado siren | By Slinger Police

July 23, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Village of Slinger residents who heard the tornado sirens going off a few minutes ago, please be advised that at this moment Washington County is under a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning.”. The City of Hartford was included in a “Tornado Warning”...
SLINGER, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

7/22/22 Fox River Boat Collision Update

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a report and video of the July 9th crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh involving a 45-foot powerboat and two-story paddleboat. Seven of the 43 occupants and crew of the Riverboat suffered minor injuries, but one of them a 48 year-old woman was hospitalized with back injuries. There was substantial damage to the port side of the boat. Seven people were on the powerboat including the operator 52-year-old Jason Lindemann of Oshkosh who was charged for the incident. A 57-year-old man on the powerboat suffered back injuries and cuts to the face. The DNR says alcohol and excessive speed were several factors in the crash. But they also say careless and reckless operation, improper lookout, navigation rules violation, and operator inattention contributed to the crash. They estimate the powerboat was going between 21 and 40 miles an hour and the paddleboat 10 miles an hour.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin prepares for Mega Millions drawing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re feeling lucky, you better buy a mega millions ticket!. Because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, the Mega Millions prize has increased to $660 million. While the odds of winning all the money is a staggering 1 to 302.5 million, there’s always a chance.
FOND DU LAC, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Local creamery makes award-winning ice cream

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Betsy Kelley said she loves making ice cream. She works at Kelley Country Creamery in Fond du Lac. The creamery has won state and national awards for its ice creams. “It’s a fun place to work,” Kelley said. “We get to create new flavors…...
FOND DU LAC, WI
whby.com

Armed suspects sought in disturbance at Town of Neenah tavern

TOWN OF NEENAH, WI — Winnebago County law enforcement is looking for several people armed with semi-automatic handguns who were involved in a disturbance at a Town of Neenah business July 10th. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Peppermint Hippo at 1413 Green Valley. Witnesses say there was a disturbance in the after hours potion of the tavern and two of the suspects drew their guns. The group then fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Equinox, possibly with Illinois plates, which was last seen driving south on Green Valley Road. No shots were fired during the disturbance. At least four of the suspects are believed to have been armed. Investigators are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects, who appear to be African-American men.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

65-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI, seen swerving & braking on HWY 29

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

New Name For Appleton Landmark

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Downtown Appleton’s Paper Valley hotel was officially renamed Wednesday to become the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley. The rebranding included updating 388 guestrooms and other areas of the hotel. This follows a multi-million-dollar refresh of the hotel after Hilton re-branded it from the former Red...
whby.com

Appleton pizzeria owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion

GREEN BAY, Wis–The owner of an Appleton restaurant will spend six months in prison for tax evasion. Paul Vanderlinden is also sentenced in Green Bay Federal Court to a year on supervised release for Filing False Tax Returns and Failing to Collect and Pay Payroll Taxes. Vanderlinden was paying...
APPLETON, WI

