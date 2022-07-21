ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, MN

MnDOT Holding Highway 23 South Gap Public Meeting

By Lee Voss
 4 days ago
NEW LONDON -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an in-person public meeting on the Highway 23 South Gap project. It is a four-lane expansion of Highway 23 between Paynesville...

Politics
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

