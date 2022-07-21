MnDOT Holding Highway 23 South Gap Public Meeting

A vehicle rollover near Bellevue Township in Morrison County on Saturday left one person with critical injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Alan Schumer, 52, of Royalton was travelling eastbound on Highway 10, driving his 1998 Buick Lasabre, when his vehicle left the roadway. Going into the ditch, the Lasabre made contact with the west shoulder. Schumer made a sharp turn, travelling across both lanes of the highway before once again entering the median. The Lasabre then rolled multiple times, finally landing on its roof in the middle of the eastbound lane of Highway 10.
