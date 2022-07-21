ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Gear Rx: How to Seal Tent Seams

By Meg Carney
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 4 days ago

Have a leaky tent? Even if you’ve gone through re-waterproofing your tent, water can still leak through the seams if they’re not correctly sealed. Investing in a product with reinforced seams or at least ones that are fully sealed should ensure it is waterproof.

Still, even the best tents need a new waterproof coating or have seams leak with more time and use in the field. If you’ve reached the point where you think the tent needs waterproofing, it’s also a good habit to be in to check the seams. The seams of a tent tend to be a somewhat weaker point and are prone to leaking.

How the tent seam is sealed depends on the company and individual product. They may be covered with tape and glue, while others use a sealant to keep moisture out. Either way, an adhesive or solvent is used and can wear off with time.

Stay warm and dry no matter the weather conditions with a properly maintained tent. Keep reading to learn how to reinforce and seal tent seams.

How to Seal Tent Seams

Although there are different types of tent seals or seam waterproofing, the best overall option is to use Gear AID Seam Grip. There are other similar options on the market, but Seam Grip arguably works the best and is the most versatile regardless of the original factory seal on the tent seam.

What’s even better about it is that it works on other seals beyond tents, such as tarps, awnings, and even pop-up camper canvas. It is important to note that there are different kinds of Seam Grip, and it is important to choose the appropriate kind for the materials you are sealing.

If you are unsure of the type of sealant that is right for your tent, check the manufacturer’s website and repair instructions. The most significant difference is between silicone-treated fabrics versus polyurethane-treated fabrics. Tents that utilize water-based coatings or sealants should not leak or wear the same as solvent-based treatments.

First, gather your materials:

  • Cold water
  • Sponge or cloth
  • Mild soap, cleaner, or rubbing alcohol
  • Sealant of choice

Steps for sealing tent seams:

  1. Find a clean and open area to work on the tent. A well-lit area allows you to check over all tent seams closely.
  1. If you’re sealing the rainfly, lay it down with the underside facing up. If you seal the tent body, you’ll seal the inner side of the tent.
  1. Clean and prepare the seams. Get your bowl of cold water and your rag or sponge. You can either mix mild soap or a small amount of Revivex Pro Cleaner with the water to clean the seams or wipe the seams with just water. If you wipe it with water and no soap, go over the seams with rubbing alcohol.
  • You don’t need to clean all the seams, but clean the seam areas you plan to seal.
  1. Follow the instructions on the Seam Grip sealant that is appropriate for your tent materials. For most of these, apply a thin film to the seams with the brush included.
  1. Let the sealant cure for the time listed on the packaging (anywhere from 2-12 hours, depending on the type of sealant).

Even if only one part of a seam is failing, applying a sealant to that entire seam is wise. While it may not be leaking yet, if one part is already leaking, the rest of the seam is likely already compromised.

Once the sealant is fully dry, the seams may still stick together. Gear AID recommends applying baby powder to the seam once it is dry to prevent sticking when the tent is folded and stored.

Which Seam Sealer Should I Choose?

The type of Seam Grip you choose is dependent on the coating of the tent materials. There are three types of Seam Grip:

  1. Seam Grip WP: bonds with rubber, vinyl (PVC), nylon, polyester, canvas, leather, and waterproof laminates. Intended for long-term seals and is not compromised by heat or solvents. (cures in 8-10 hours)
  1. Seam Grip FC: a water-based seam sealer that works well with all tents and tarps but can be broken down by solvents. (cures in 2 hours)
  1. Seam Grip SIL: a silicone-based seam sealer for silnylon fabrics or silicone-coated materials.

Each type of Seam Grip has an intended purpose, but if you are unsure about the coating on your tent, contact the manufacturer directly. Gear AID states that some tents may be silicone-treated, but that treatment is only on the outside of the tent, while the inside seams are treated with polyurethane.

FAQ

Q: How do I stop my tent from leaking?

There are many reasons a tent may be leaking. If it is an older tent or one used for several seasons, it may need to be re-waterproofed and have the seams sealed. If the tent is new and leaking, make sure it is set up correctly, and no gear is touching the sides or corners of the tent.

Q: What is the difference between Seam Grip and Aquaseal?

Seam Grip is designed and formulated for waterproofing. It is intended to be long-lasting and flexible, making it ideal for projects like sealing tent seams. Aquaseal SR is a urethane-based adhesive designed for projects such as shoe repair, as it shouldn’t be easily broken down with solvents. Aquaseal NEO works well for field repairs on materials like neoprene or gaskets. It has a quick curing time and can be broken down by solvents.

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

6 Expert Tips for Landing More Midsummer Muskies

If early summer is a numbers game, and fall is the trophy hunt, then midsummer represents the best of both musky fishing worlds. At least, that’s what Steve Heiting believes, and he ought to know. The former editor of Musky Hunter magazine now makes his living as a musky guide, seminar speaker, and the host of annual University of Esox events held in Wisconsin and Canada. “Midsummer is really kind of the perfect storm.” Heiting says. “Water temps are warm, so fish metabolism is high. And all fish, from young males to big females, are eating the most right now that they will all year. And to top it all off, they’re hitting baits aggressively.”
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

When Planting a Food Plot is a Mistake

I suppose there are whitetail geeks who love food plots more than me, I just can’t think of any right now. Every year I devote ridiculous amounts of time, energy, and money to constructing, planting, and maintaining food plots, and I killed my biggest bow buck while hunting over one. So yeah, I’m a fan.
GARDENING
Field & Stream

Best Blind Bags of 2022

When I started waterfowling in 1974—and back then, it was simply known by the all-inclusive term “duck hunting”—we didn’t have blind bags, the modern day equivalent of carry-on luggage for duck and goose hunters. What we had were pockets…lots and lots of pockets. And we filled those pockets to overflowing with what we needed, which, to a 10-year-old, was 4.73 metric tons of 20-gauge ammunition.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Field & Stream

How to Buy Your First Fly-Fishing Rod

Over the last few years, I’ve noticed a big uptick in beginner fly anglers. My gauge for this is my inbox. Listeners of my podcasts know that I do my best to answer emailed questions, and a huge percentage of them are from people looking for gear recommendations. Many of these folks have spent years fishing with conventional tackles and are ready to take the leap into the fly game, which can be a daunting leap. Fly fishing is a completely new technique, and just because you can send a Spook 100 feet with a baitcaster doesn’t mean you’ll be able to cast a dry fly even half that distance. Not to mention that very little translates from conventional gear to fly gear when it comes to rod weights, actions, lengths, and line size. Essentially, you’re starting from scratch. But with a simple formula and basic understanding of how fly rods, reels, and lines function together, you’ll be able to pick the perfect set up.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Three Bowfishermen and Their Guide Arrow 271-Pound Alligator Gar in Texas

Gar guide Scott Meshell of South Texas Bowfishing has put clients on longer alligator gar in his career, but he’s never wrangled one heavier than the 271-pound giant he helped three men boat on July 17. The fish stretched 7-feet, 11-inches, with a girth of 48 inches, and at just 19 pounds shy of the Texas bowfishing record, it’s right there with some of the biggest gar ever taken in the state.
TEXAS STATE
Field & Stream

Want to Make The Perfect Smoked Backstrap? Use Frozen Meat

The reason why you should smoke a backstrap within three hours of pulling it from the freezer comes down to more than just convenience. It comes down to science. Hot smoke is attracted to cold, wet meat. The longer meat creates evaporating moisture, the longer smoke will adhere to it—giving...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seals#Seam#Tents#Vehicles
Field & Stream

The Showstoppers: A Visual Tour of Some of Most Stunning British Dangerous Game Guns Ever Made

YOU CAN’T HAVE true romance without a little danger, and no objects embody this truth better than British dangerous-game guns. They are both beautiful and horrible, brutal and graceful, refined and tough as nails. Why do English guns capture the very idea of hunting scary animals in exotic places? Because the Brits practically invented dangerous-game gunning. At the height of the British Empire, their influence stretched to almost every inch of the globe, including places like Bombay (now Mumbai) and Nairobi, which were jumping-off points for safaris in those days. As a result, the era’s top U.K. gunmakers raced to create guns that fired big, powerful cartridges in ever more efficient ways.
INDIA
Field & Stream

Angler Catches Rare Neon-Orange Xanthic Smallmouth Bass in Michigan

Josh Chrenko just caught the bass of a lifetime—but it wasn’t because of the fish’s size. Chrenko is a serious bass angler and is a co-host of the Smallie Talk podcast. He’s caught plenty of nice smallmouth bass over the years, but he’d never seen—or heard of—anything like the gold-hued smallie he hooked into while fishing the Muskegon River in Michigan earlier this month.
MICHIGAN STATE
Field & Stream

Best Boning Knives of 2022

Hunters demand the best boning knives for butchering their game. Once the trigger has been pulled or the arrow released, the real work begins of turning that animal into food. Doing that safely and efficiently requires the right tools for the job, and a boning knife is perhaps the most important tool there is.
Field & Stream

Giant Eagle Ray Jumps Into Fishing Boat, Gives Birth to Four Pups

An Alabama woman was fishing in a tournament when something truly unexpected happened—a large, pregnant eagle ray jumped into her boat. “We were both in the wrong place at the wrong time,” angler April Jones told AL.com “I thought we hit a wave. Water came in. I felt like something hit me. I didn’t know what it was. I just saw a blob.”
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Field & Stream

The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made

My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Field & Stream

5 Ways Big Bucks Are Different—And What You Need to Do to Tag One This Fall

Not long ago, the biggest hurdle to killing a mature whitetail was simply that they were so scarce. In most states, the vast majority of bucks were killed the first year they wore visible antlers. But that’s all changed. The 2021 Deer Report by the National Deer Association (NDA) that showed that for the first time recent history, hunters are now tagging more mature bucks (3-½ years and older) than yearlings and 2-year olds.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Best ATV Helmets

Sure, some folks may disagree, but I feel reasonably confident when I say most people would consider their head a relatively important part of their physical make-up. Harm the head. Harm the body. If you’re behind the handlebars, wear a specialized ATV helmet. It’s a pretty simple concept.
CARS
Field & Stream

Is The MC2sc Mossberg’s Best Pistol Yet?

MSRP: $556.00 (at time of this writing) Magazine Capacity: 11 +1 (Ships with an 11- and 14-round magazine) Sights: White, three-dot or Tritium three-dot sights. During our test, the MC2sc’s closest competitor was the Taurus GX4, but it only beat the Mossberg by less than half a point. The Taurus picked up its scoring advantage due a lower price of $468.18, compared to $556 for the Mossberg. However, in every other category, the Mossberg tied or performed slightly better than the Taurus. Overall, the MC2sc ranked fifth out of the 13 handguns we tested.
Field & Stream

Why Fixed-Power Scopes Aren’t Extinct Yet—And Why You Might Want to Hunt With One

When I began shooting in the 70s, a man with a riflescope was considered wealthy. If his riflescope was a Leupold or if it offered variable magnification, that dude was rich. I didn’t get my first riflescope until my teens. It was an inexpensive 4X Weaver, but it changed my life; I began making shots like gun writers bragged about in the magazines. Now, fixed-power riflescopes are nearly extinct. Anyone using a fixed-power today might be looked at as all-but destitute and only marginally better off than if he were using open sights. But that’s the wrong way to look at it.
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

The Best Rain Boots of 2022

While a good pair of rain boots may spend a fair amount of time at the back of your closet, they may be the most fun footwear you own. After all, what’s more satisfying than stomping into deep puddles or muddy bogs? The best boots for rain allow you to do this while keeping your feet (and socks) bone dry.
APPAREL
Field & Stream

We’re Giving Away a Yeti LoadOut GoBox Packed with Some Great Outdoor Gear

This year, the holidays have come early. With some help and generosity from our friends at Yeti, Maven, 5.11, Thermacell, Black Diamond, Gerber, Filson, and VSSL, we’ve put together a summer prize package of hunting, camping, and survival gear worth more than $1,000—and it could all be yours. Entering for a chance win is easy. Visit this page, then complete any of the simple calls-to-action (i.e., following us on Facebook or Instagram, signing up for a newsletter), and that’s it. The more ways you choose to enter, the better your odds improve of winning. The entry page will stay open until 11:59 p.m. (EST), August 14, 2022. After that, we’ll select a winner at random and give away the prize package. Good luck!
SHOPPING
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy