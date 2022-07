The Rotary Club of Wichita will be hosting an event featuring Captain Charlie Plumb. Plumb grew up in Kansas, and is a former pilot for the United States Navy. After graduating from the Naval Academy, Plumb completed Navy Flight Training and reported to Miramar Naval Air Station in San Diego. There he flew the first adversarial flights in the development of what would be called The Navy Fighter Weapons School, currently known as “Top Gun.”

