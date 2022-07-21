ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Barry Morphew pleads guilty to using missing wife's ballot

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsUtN_0go4usns00

Barry Morphew pleads guilty to using missing wife's ballot to vote for Trump in 2020 00:30

Barry Morphew pleaded guilty to forgery for turning in his missing wife's ballot in the November 2020 election. In April, a judge dismissed the case against the Chaffee County man accused of murder in the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew.

Morphew used her ballot to submit a fraudulent vote for President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Suzanne Morphew disappeared in May 2020, but her husband, Barry Morphew admitted to turning in her ballot in the November election.

Morphew pleaded guilty to forgery of a government-issued document and was sentenced to 32 hours of community service as well as a 1-year deferred sentence. A judge also ordered him to pay $1,000 in fines and court costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJX3g_0go4usns00
(credit: CBS)

As part of the plea agreement, two charges were dismissed, including attempting to influence a public servant and elections-ballot offense.

The Chaffee County Clerk's Office reported receiving the missing woman's ballot on Oct. 19, 2020. When investigators asked Barry Morphew why he submitted his missing wife's ballot, he replied, "I just wanted Trump to win."

"I figured all those other guys are cheating," investigators quoted Barry Morphew as saying. "I know she was going to vote for Trump anyway."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1do65y_0go4usns00
(credit: Morphew family)

When the FBI agents asked Barry if he knew that it was illegal, Barry Morphew replied, "I didn't know you couldn't do that for your spouse."

The ballot envelope did not have the required signature next to the voter's name, but had a handwritten date of 10/15/2020 and the handwritten name of Barry Morphew next to the signature line for "Witness's Legal Name."

Suzanne Morphew disappeared after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother's Day 2020. Her body has never been found and what happened remains a mystery.

(credit: Morphew family)

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Tina Peters surrenders, released after arrest warrant issued for bond violation

Tina Peters turned herself in to authorities on Thursday night in Pitkin County following an arrest warrant issued by the Fruita Police Department. Online records show that she turned herself in at 9:22 p.m. Thursday at the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.  Peters is now free on bond. She is accused of violating an order to not contact elections officials in Mesa County. CBS4's Rick Sallinger spoke with Peters as she was driving to Aspen to surrender in Pitkin County, "Are you going to turn yourself in now?""Yes," Peters replied. " I'm going to get my stuff and go through their...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Cripple Creek July 20, 2022 Edition

06-30-2022 Jeffrey Warren Conley, 52 years old of Cripple Creek, was summonsed and released for 7-6-290 Dog running at large. 06-30-2022 Kamarcus Deontae Wells, 23 years old of Colorado Springs, was arrested and. transported to the Teller County Jail on a warrant out of El Paso County. 07-02-2022 Patrick Lloyd...
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Murder#Cbs#Fbi
KKTV

Homicide investigation underway in Fremont County after 2 bodies were found in Phantom Canyon

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after two bodies were found in Fremont County recently. Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper was able to share some details about the case. According to Sheriff Cooper, his office received a call at about 9 p.m. on Saturday after two bodies were found about eight miles up County Road 67 in the Phantom Canyon area. The area is northeast of Cañon City. Very few details on the victims were made public other than one was a male and one was a female.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘He’s going to get away with murder,’ San Luis Valley family voice concerns about plea deal

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Southern Colorado family is deeply worried their loved one will not get justice after being stabbed to death. On February 23, 2022, Brian Taylor was stabbed multiple times inside a Villa Grove home. Court documents obtained by 13 Investigates said Taylor had "several puncture wounds" on his back, neck, The post ‘He’s going to get away with murder,’ San Luis Valley family voice concerns about plea deal appeared first on KRDO.
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
51K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy