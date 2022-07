Half way thru the season we'll be talking about how our DL is getting pushed around and how we need to fire our S&C coach.. Damn, took a look at our all-time series against Vandy and it's ugly! They started by winning 3 of the first 4 games and shut Texas out in all 3. Texas did shut Vandy out in their lone win during that streak. Then Vandy took 5 of the last 7 with 2 more shutouts while holding Texas to 8 points per game. We need to turn this series around immediately, quickly, and as soon as possible. And all at the same time.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO