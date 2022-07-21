ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Paxlovid? What to know about Pfizer's COVID drug, its side effects and how to get it

By Alexander Tin
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials are renewing their pleas to eligible Americans to get prescriptions to Paxlovid, Pfizer's COVID pills, to curb their risk of hospitalization and death from the disease, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise. President Biden announced Thursday that he has contracted COVID and that he is taking Paxlovid to treat...

www.cbsnews.com

