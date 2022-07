It's a hectic world and sometimes it's good to just drop everything, get away, and do something you love. That’s exactly what happened last weekend at the Rooted Mountain Bike Festival in Bemus Point, NY. The festival provides something that is hard to find in the northeastern section of the United States. It’s a place for women to come together for a long weekend and enjoy a sport that has been long dominated by men.

BEMUS POINT, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO