Police Logs 07/20/2022

Bernice Irene (Voise) Schieffer, age 95, of Perry, passed away on July 23, 2022. Born at home on July 1, 1927, Bernice was the second of four children of Henry and Winnie (Beier) Voise, Sr., and lived almost her entire life in and around Perry. She attended Willow Creek School until the eighth grade, leaving school to help with the family farm and raising her younger brother and sister. She completed her GED in 1958, while raising five children. Her family was always involved with music, by way of her father and mother playing for barn dances, and she and her older brother Hank playing for weddings and church services, beginning when she was 13. She began taking music instruction from Ashley Alexander at school, and then piano lessons from Mrs. Worth Roberts, but mostly learning on her own, playing by ear. Music continued as a family mainstay her entire 95-year life, both by way of playing countless weddings, funerals, civic events, school performances, and country dances, but also playing for her children as they sang at hundreds of school and other social events throughout their early years at home.

PERRY, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO