San Diego Wave Signs Teen Star Jaedyn Shaw, Inks New Deal with Vet Kristen McNabb

By Editor
 4 days ago
Jaedyn Shaw. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Wave F.C.

San Diego Wave F.C. (6-3-4) has announced the signing of teen-aged midfielder Jaedyn Shaw, part of the U.S Youth National Team, through 2023.

“We are extremely excited to sign Jaedyn. She has a very bright future, and I look forward to working with her and supporting her pathway to the highest level,” Wave F.C. Head Coach Casey Stoney said of the signing.

Shaw, who will turn 18 in November, opted to turn professional, forgoing her NCAA eligibility. Due to her unique circumstances, the NWSL opened the Discovery Process for Shaw rather than require her to wait until the 2023 Draft.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join San Diego Wave,” Shaw said. “I’m looking forward to learning from Casey Stoney and the staff while helping the team continue to win games and hopefully bring home a championship in the club’s inaugural year!”

Shaw is a starter for the U-20 national team, where she recently scored two goals in three matches to help her squad win the Sud Ladies Cup in Aubagne, France.

The Texas native joined the Washington Spirit for preseason in Spring 2022, furthering her development in a professional environment. At the age of 15, Shaw was invited to train with the French first-division club, Paris Saint-Germain FC.

At the youth level, Shaw played for FC Dallas and most recently for Solar Soccer Club.

In addition, San Diego announced the re-signing of Kristen McNabb through the 2024 season. The midfielder agreed to a two-year contract plus an option year.

In 2017, McNabb was drafted by the OL Reign where she played for five seasons before being selected as the fourth pick in the expansion draft by San Diego.

Internationally, McNabb has represented the U.S. on the U-18 and U-23 national teams.

San Diego Wave F.C. sits atop the NWSL standings (6-3-3) for the tenth week in a row. In their last game, on Friday, they played to a 0-0 tie with Racing Louisville.

Forward Alex Morgan leads the NWSL in the Golden Boot Race with 11 goals in 10 regular-season matches, a single-season career best for the Southern California native. Wave FC’s next game is July 30 against the Chicago Red Stars.

