Del Mar, CA

Breeders’ Cup to Return to Santa Anita Park in 2023; Last Hosted by Del Mar

By Debbie L. Sklar
 4 days ago
The track at Santa Anita Park. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Santa Anita Park will again host the Breeders’ Cup next year, organizers announced Thursday, marking the record 11th time the prestigious event has been held at the Arcadia track.

The park last hosted the Breeders’ Cup in 2019. Last year’s event was held in November at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in San Diego County.

“Santa Anita Park is an integral part of Breeders’ Cup history and is the perfect venue for our landmark 40th running,” Drew Fleming, Breeders’ Cup president and CEO, said in a statement. “Since our founders conceived this season-ending championship four decades ago, the Breeders’ Cup has consistently been one of the leading global events in Thoroughbred racing.

“Santa Anita’s outstanding reputation and scenic venue provide us with the ideal setting to continue to grow our audience by combining the best that racing, hospitality, and entertainment have to offer.”

This year’s Cup will be held at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

The return to Santa Anita Park will be on Nov. 3-4, 2023. The event will include 14 Grade 1 races, with organizers saying purses and awards will total more than $1 million.

Pointing to a 2017 study, organizers said the Cup event will have a nearly $100 million impact on the regional economy, attracting fans from around the world.

–City News Service

