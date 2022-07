Some areas of Bayou Lafourche may have a reduction in water surface elevations due to a mechanical malfunction in one of the four pumps at the Donaldsonville pump station. According to the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District, the staff has been working diligently to restore the full pumping capacity and has remained in contact with six water treatment facilities along the bayou to ensure they have sufficient elevations to service customers.

DONALDSONVILLE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO