Become a Kauai Mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters

A Kaua‘i firefighter was injured after falling on a tree Sunday, July 24, while responding to a brush fire in Kealia. According to a preliminary report, at about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Kaua‘i Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire on Kealia Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene and discovered a fire in a 20-by-60-foot area, observing a mixture of brush, car tires and trash. Because a fence obscured access to the fire, firefighters had to cross over it to get to the fire.

KEALIA, HI ・ 10 HOURS AGO