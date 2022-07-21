ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Become a Kauai Mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters

By Kelly Simek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii is recruiting mentors on Kauai. Allegra Gaines, Kauai Regional Director at Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii and Kaulana Mossman, Big Brothers Big Sisters Kauai Regional Board & Statewide Board Director, joined us with all...

Salvation Army holds statewide back-to-school supplies drive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army is seeking back-to-school supplies for keiki-in-need with supply drives being held on Hawaii, Kauai, Maui and Oahu in July and August. Requested items include: backpacks (most needed), colored markers, colored pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, erasers, facial tissue, glue, glue sticks, highlighters, school boxes, paper towels, pencils, pencil pouches, pens (black, blue and red), portfolios, rulers, scissors, small calculators, and wide-rule binder paper. For more details about The Salvation Army’s various back-to-school supply drives and distributions, or to make monetary donations to support the efforts, visit SchoolSupplyHawaii.org.
HONOLULU, HI
The 5 Best Beaches on Kauai

KAUAI COUNTY, HI
Firefighter Injured While Responding to Brush Fire

A Kaua‘i firefighter was injured after falling on a tree Sunday, July 24, while responding to a brush fire in Kealia. According to a preliminary report, at about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Kaua‘i Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire on Kealia Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene and discovered a fire in a 20-by-60-foot area, observing a mixture of brush, car tires and trash. Because a fence obscured access to the fire, firefighters had to cross over it to get to the fire.
KEALIA, HI
Lane Closures Scheduled For Kawaihau Road in Kapa‘a

Continuing work to improve a roadway in Kapa‘a will again require portions of it to be closed. The county Department of Public Works and Grace Pacific LLC. announced that parts of Kawaihau Road will be closed from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 25-29. Additionally, the intersection of Mailihuna, Hau‘a‘ala and Kawaihau roads will experience temporary traffic shifts and temporary traffic control plans will be in place.
KAPAA, HI

