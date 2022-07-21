ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler Sits Down With ‘Slater and Marjo’ On Live 95.9 (Listen)

By Slater
 4 days ago
Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler sat down with "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Thursday just...

WUPE

8-Year-Old Child Found Unresponsive In Pittsfield’s Onota Lake

An 8-year-old child is recovering at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield today, after being found unresponsive in the waters of Onota Lake in Pittsfield over the weekend. According to a press release from the Pittsfield Police Department, members of the Police Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, and County Ambulance responded to the Burbank Park public beach area at Onota Lake for a report of an unresponsive child that was found in the water. The call came in just before 5 pm on Sunday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Are You Eligible to Vote in Berkshire County’s Sheriff and District Attorney Race?

Berkshire County is in the thick of campaign season with two hotly contested races that will be decided during the September 6 primary. The western Massachusetts county's residents will have two make important decisions during this year's election cycle in races for both District Attorney and Sheriff. Both offices have incumbents running for reelection, with one challenger each, and both with be decided by the September 6 primary.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)

Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Mid-Hudson News Network

18-wheeler accident during rush hour brings Mid-Hudson Bridge to standstill

HIGHLAND – A tractor-trailer carrying general municipal waste overturned on the westbound side of the Mid-Hudson Bridge on Thursday afternoon, bringing traffic to a crawl. The 18-wheeler had just crossed into Ulster County after crossing the bridge and overturned in the center of the westbound curve after crossing the bridge at approximately 5 p.m.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WWLP

Athol Police searching for missing man

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Athol Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man that was last seen Friday night. Police are searching for Damien Feeley, who was last seen on Friday around 9:00 p.m. Police have provided a photo of him in case anyone in the public sees him.
ATHOL, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Body recovered presumed to be missing teen

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said the Pittsfield police and fire departments have recovered a body presumed to be Joshua Rodriguez. The 19-year-old was reported missing earlier in the week. The body was recovered from Silver Lake Wednesday morning. An autopsy will be...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCAX

2nd tornado recorded in New Hampshire this year

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado had touched down earlier this week in Chesterfield, the second one in New Hampshire this year. The tornado touched down on Monday in Chesterfield. No injuries were reported. In May, a tornado touched down in Charlestown.
CHESTERFIELD, NH
WNYT

Albany man arrested on assault and robbery charges

An Albany man is in Saratoga County jail without bail this morning, after an incident in Waterford. Waterford police are releasing few details, but say multiple agencies responded to an incident on Saratoga Avenue on Saturday. They are now charging Richard Brewster of Albany with assault and robbery in the...
ALBANY, NY
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

