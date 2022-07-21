Ukraine round-up: Putin 'too healthy' and Russian gas supply resumes
Supplies of Russian gas resumed on Thursday through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany, after a 10-day break which the Kremlin said was for maintenance. The resumption will be a relief to European leaders, whose countries rely to varying extents on gas supplies from Russia. But...
Vladimir Putin suffered a late-night health scare over the weekend, according to a Telegram channel which claims to monitor the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old suffered from 'severe nausea' overnight Friday into Saturday with doctors rushed to his bedside for around three hours, General SVR channel said. Putin has now...
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a cabinet meeting on Monday with senior officials, amid concerns about Ukraine's High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) from the United States that Western officials claim hamper Moscow's war efforts. The rocket systems first arrived in Ukraine in June from the U.S and have...
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union governments agreed Tuesday to ration natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine. EU energy ministers approved a draft European law designed to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through March. The legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption and, if they yield insufficient savings, a trigger for mandatory actions in the 27-member bloc. “I know that the decision was not easy, but I think, at the end, everybody understands that this sacrifice is necessary. We have to, and we will, share the pain,” Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela told reporters after chairing the meeting in Brussels. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the move, saying in a statement that “the EU has taken a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”
July 26 (UPI) -- The new head of Russia's space agency announced on Tuesday that Moscow will abandon the International Space Station in about two years when it completes its obligations -- ending a 23-year collaboration with U.S., European and other partners. Yury Borisov, the newly installed chief of Roscosmos,...
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says his forces are advancing "step by step" into the occupied southern region of Kherson. Kherson city fell to Russia early in the war and sits on a strategic location west of the Dnipro river. On Saturday, UK defence officials reported heavy fighting near Kherson. The...
President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. military does not support a potential trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a concern she brushed off, bringing the difference of opinion into public view between the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic officeholders. The Financial Times reported on Pelosi’s planned...
Four democracy activists have been executed by Myanmar's military in what is believed to be the first use of capital punishment in decades. The four - including activist Ko Jimmy and lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw - were accused of committing "terror acts". They were sentenced to death in a closed-door...
Russia has added Guernsey to its list of unfriendly states and territories. The Kremlin has accused the island's government of supporting economic restrictions against the Russian Federation and has imposed sanctions. Reacting on Twitter, External Affairs Minister Jonathan Le Tocq said: "Clearly little Guernsey's sanctions are beginning to bite." Jersey...
Moscow has charged 92 members of the Ukrainian armed forces with crimes against humanity, the head of Russia's investigative committee has said. Alexander Bastrykin told government news site Rossiiskaya Gazeta over 1,300 criminal investigations had begun. He also proposed an international tribunal backed by countries including Iran, Syria and Bolivia...
Nearly 1,200 undocumented migrants have arrived in Italy over the past 24 hours, authorities say. The migrants, who hail from several Asian, African and Middle Eastern nations, landed at ports in Sicily. Officials say 674 people were rescued and five dead bodies recovered from an overcrowded fishing boat off the...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of "barbarism" after a missile attack on the port of Odesa. A landmark deal to resume Ukraine's grain exports - signed hours before the strike - now hangs in the balance. Kyiv has said preparations are still under way to resume the grain...
Thousands of drones are being used in the Ukraine war - to spot enemy positions, launch missiles and direct artillery fire. Both sides are deploying purpose-built military drones and widely sold, off-the-shelf drones. What military drones do Ukraine and Russia have?. Ukraine's main military drone is the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2....
Russia has placed the Isle of Man on its list of unfriendly states and territories for imposing economic sanctions on the country. The Manx government mirrored penalties introduced by the UK and EU following the invasion of Ukraine in February. In response the Kremlin has added the island to the...
Droughts, Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine have led to severe food shortages in the Horn of Africa, with millions of people going hungry. The BBC's Anne Soy reports from northern Kenya where food is scarce and many are struggling to feed themselves and their families. At a food distribution...
