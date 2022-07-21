Lima Salvation Army announces sign-up dates for coat distribution and Christmas assistance

On Monday Evening, Lima City Council approved an action plan drafted by the Department of Housing and Neighborhoods to allocate funds to services within the city. Following 3 public hearings, the Community Development Block Grant, known as CDBG, has been awarded to city and public services throughout the City of Lima with an approximate total of 1.087 million dollars. Some of those city services include housing rehabilitation services, neighborhood assistance, property maintenance, and demolition with Housing Counseling, The Bradfield Center, and Soldiers of Honor being some of the public services receiving funds. With the CDBG process completed for this year, officials are already looking at areas for possible improvement for next year.
