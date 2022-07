China's military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous in the past five years, Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley told reporters Sunday, AP reported. Driving the news: Milley is currently on a trip to the Indo-Pacific to shore up the U.S.' alliances with nations in the region and act as a counterbalance to China. He was in Indonesia on Sunday and will head to Australia this week to meet with Indo-Pacific chiefs of defense, per AP.

