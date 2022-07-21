ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

'Welcome to the NHL' goes behind scenes with prospects at 2022 Draft

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow does it feel waiting to hear your name called at the NHL Draft? A new show depicts the journey to that moment. "Welcome to the NHL" chronicles the path of five players selected in the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Montreal: forward Juraj Slafkovsky, taken No. 1 by the...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Detroit signs Robert Hagg to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000. Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League's Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Huberdeau 'open' to signing long-term contract with Flames

Forward, who was acquired from Panthers, can become unrestricted free agent after this season. Jonathan Huberdeau has gotten over the initial shock of being traded to the Calgary Flames and said he's open to the idea of staying long-term with his new team. The 29-year-old forward was acquired by the...
NHL
NHL

Canes Re-Sign Mattheos To One-Year Deal

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Stelio Mattheos to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Mattheos $750,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with an $85,000 guarantee.
NHL
NHL

'IT GIVES YOU A BOOST'

Schwindt excited for new opportunity after being traded to Calgary. It was a blockbuster trade that shook the hockey world. Everyone was talking about it Friday night when it was announced, except for a player that was actually part of the deal - Cole Schwindt. Because he had no idea...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
NHL

Ottawa Senators sign forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contra

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contract. The agreement holds a value $750,000 in the National Hockey League and $170,000 in the American Hockey League. A native of Roblin, Man., Hawryluk, 26, spent the 2021-22 campaign with...
NHL
NHL

Blackhawks add Domi, Athanasiou, Mrazek in busy offseason

Reichel, Vlasic could make impact as Chicago continues rebuild after trading DeBrincat, Dach. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Chicago Blackhawks:. 2021-22 season: 28-42-12, seventh in...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

TKACHUK: 'This is a dream spot for me'

After being acquired by the Florida Panthers in a blockbuster trade, Matthew Tkachuk greeted the media at FLA Live Arena on Monday. It's been a few days, but I don't think it's fully sunk in just yet. As I was driving into the arena this morning for the press conference,...
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

Lundestrom signs two-year contract with Ducks, avoids arbitration hearing

Forward had an NHL career high in goals, assists, points last season. Isac Lundestrom signed a two-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 22-year-old forward was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Lundestrom had an NHL...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Kyrou
NHL

Minten impresses Maple Leafs as prospect with 'cerebral' approach

TORONTO -- Fraser Minten only recently began to dream about a future in the NHL. Unlike some kids, who grow up focused on reaching the League from as early as they can remember, the 18-year-old center prospect, selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round (No. 38) of the 2022 NHL Draft, played lower-level minor hockey in West Vancouver, British Columbia, until the age of 14.
NHL
NHL

Lightning sign D Trevor Carrick to one-year, two-way contract

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Trevor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Carrick, 28, played 61 games for the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League during the 2021-22 season, registering 10 goals and 30 points, ranking second among San Diego defensemen for goals and scoring and tied for second for assists (20). The Stouffville, Ontario native also played in two postseason games with the Gulls, notching a goal and eight penalty minutes. Carrick has spent the past two seasons with the Gulls, where he posted 11 goals and 42 points in 100 regular season games.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Dubois looking forward to camp, meet new faces

WINNIPEG - Pierre-Luc Dubois spoke with the media on Monday morning to discuss his new one-year, six-million dollar contract he signed late last week. The forward - who set a new career highs in goals (28G) last season - is hoping to put the offseason behind him and get ready for his third campaign in Manitoba.
NHL
NHL

Matheson: A tour to remember

MONTREAL -- Visiting the Canadiens' locker room and touring the facilities was everything Mike Matheson hoped it would be and more. The 28-year-old Pointe-Claire native beamed with pride as he explored his new digs at the Bell Centre for the first time since being acquired from the Penguins on July 16.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Network#Nhl Draft Lottery#The Dallas Stars#Espn#Sun
NHL

Campbell meets young player, keeps fan's goalie card for good luck

Oilers goalie met 6-year-old fan at meet-and-greet in St. Catharines, Ontario. Jack Campbell has a new good luck charm. Campbell met 6-year-old Levi Little at a shopping mall in St. Catharines, Ontario on Saturday, and will remember the young fan on every game day moving forward. Levi is a goalie...
NHL
NHL

Byfield eager for healthy start with Kings after ankle injury

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Quinton Byfield was forced to play catch-up as a rookie with the Los Angeles Kings last season, through no fault of his own. The 19-year-old center, selected No. 2 by the Kings in the 2020 NHL Draft, had been set to make their opening night roster before fracturing his left ankle in a preseason game Oct. 5, delaying his season debut until Jan. 20.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Canes Agree To Terms With Lagesson

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman William Lagesson to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Lagesson $750,000 at the NHL level and $225,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with a $275,000 guarantee.
NHL
NHL

Laine sees big things ahead after signing contract extension

'There's no place I would rather play in this league,' star winger says after inking four-year deal. Blue Jackets fans -- and really, it seems, much of the NHL -- were in varying amounts of joy and shock as they scrolled through Twitter on July 13 when news broke that star forward Johnny Gaudreau was pledging his future to Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Geekie gets one-year contract with Kraken, avoids arbitration hearing

Forward will make $1.4 million, had 22 points last season. Morgan Geekie agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. The forward, who turned 24 on July 20, was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Aug. 11. He had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 73 games last season.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Color of Hockey: Jade Iginla wins gold with Hall of Fame father watching

Jarome's daughter overcomes injury to play for Canada at Under-18 Women's World Championship. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Jade Iginla, the daughter of Hockey Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla, who won a gold medal with Canada at the IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship.
NHL
NHL

Byron assists with seaplane crash rescue in southern Quebec

Canadiens forward on fishing trip when accident happened nearby. Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron assisted with the rescue of a man who crashed his seaplane in the Laurentians on Sunday. The pilot was alone on board in the mountain range in southern Quebec, where he reportedly suffered injuries but was...
ACCIDENTS
NHL

Jiricek not fazed by pressure that awaits him with Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS -- David Jiricek was taught how to be fearless at a young age, something the defenseman believes has helped him on his journey to the NHL. "I like to be under pressure, I think I do better," Jiricek said at Blue Jackets development camp on July 11. "Growing up, I had very good coaches and they said to me, 'Don't be afraid.' So, there's a reason why I played very well under pressure.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy