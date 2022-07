NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rikki Harris knows how difficult it can be for some of her clients to seek help. "I think everybody at some level hesitates because it means we have to be vulnerable and that vulnerability runs deep into our experiences in life that we might not want to talk about, or weaknesses that we struggle with that we're trying to overcome," said Harris, who is the CEO of TN Voices.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO