Happy Birthday, Charlotte Gainsbourg! A Birkin-Gainsbourg Family Album

“I couldn’t help myself,” smirks Natacha Ramsay-Levi on the top floor of the Palais de Tokyo. “I had to design a dress.” For the women that swarmed to her intellectual and quirky Chloé collections, the news will come as salvation. Said dress is a deceptively simple leather mini crossed with a T-shirt. But then! Unsnap the leather jumper and it’s just a tank; re-fasten the leather parts and you have what to many would be the perfect dress for a long, champagne-fueled night out. (A later evening spent between a party for Ramsay-Levi in the 1st arrondissement and another for GQ magazine in the 8th all but confirms it.)

