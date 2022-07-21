A reward is being offered after pipe bombs were found in a yard in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A reward is being offered for information after pipe bombs were found in a yard in Great Falls .

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was called out to a home on 9th Ave. South with the Great Falls Police Department and the U.S. Air Force Explosives Ordnance Disposal Unit two homemade destructive devices were found in the backyard.

According to the ATF, the two two pipe bombs were made of metal pipe containing nuts, screws, bolts and other shrapnel. They were wrapped in cellophane with an exposed fuse.

Evacuation and shelter in place orders were placed in the area, and neither device detonated and nobody was injured.

It is believed the devices may have been put in the area between mid-June and July 4.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the ATF to anyone with information related to the investigation.

Tipsters should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips . Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com .