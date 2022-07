MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In just 24 hours, Best Virginia will take the court at the Charleston Coliseum to open its 2022 TBT run. This will be the second straight year the group representing WVU hoops will participate in The Basketball Tournament. The team does return its core group of players from a year ago but it also welcomes five new players to its roster.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO