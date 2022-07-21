Apple has become a lobbying powerhouse amid growing antitrust scrutiny
Apple is now spending more than it has ever on political lobbying in the era of antitrust scrutiny from all directions, including in the U.S. The iPhone maker spent a record $4.6 million in the first half of 2022, according to a new Bloomberg report tracking how Apple CEO Tim Cook...
Koss and Apple have ended dueling lawsuits over alleged AirPods patent infringement, with both asking the court to dismiss the legal action. In 2020, headphone and audio accessory manufacturer Koss attempted to take on Apple by claiming the Cupertino tech giant infringed on several patents it holds. Two years later, the two sides have decided to stand down from litigious conflict.
Semiconductor expert Kim Woo-pyeong has been hired away from Apple to run Samsung's new processor packaging solution center. Samsung's Packaging Solution Center is part of the company's wider Device Solution America (DSA) operations in Silicon Valley. According to Business Korea, it has now added a specialized packaging solution division, led by ex-Apple Woo-pyeong. In this context, packaging refers to the materials used to to fabricate a processor that is ready to be fitted into a device's motherboard.
Apple will see only limited near-term or medium-term risks because of the current macroeconomic conditions, according to investment bank JP Morgan.
If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber in the UK it might be time to reconsider your subscription, as prices for the service are going up soon. Amazon Prime monthly subscribers will see their bill go from £7.99 to £8.99, while annual subscribers will soon have to shell out £95 a year instead of £79. That’s a monthly increase of 12%, or 20% for annual subscribers.
President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. military does not support a potential trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a concern she brushed off, bringing the difference of opinion into public view between the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic officeholders. The Financial Times reported on Pelosi’s planned...
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union governments agreed Tuesday to ration natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine. EU energy ministers approved a draft European law designed to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through March. The legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption and, if they yield insufficient savings, a trigger for mandatory actions in the 27-member bloc. “I know that the decision was not easy, but I think, at the end, everybody understands that this sacrifice is necessary. We have to, and we will, share the pain,” Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela told reporters after chairing the meeting in Brussels. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the move, saying in a statement that “the EU has taken a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”
LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday for a second day on growing concerns about tightening European supply after Russia, a key energy supplier to the region, cut gas supply through a major pipeline.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shopify is trimming its staff, cutting its workforce by 10%, nearly 1,000 employees. The layoffs come as the company’s founder and CEO acknowledged that a big bet on ecommerce, placed...
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence fell for a third straight month in July amid persistent worries about higher inflation and rising interest rates, pointing to slower economic growth at the start of the third quarter.
As part of its continued financial contributions to creating affordable homes, Apple is celebrating the new communities that are being formed from its partnerships with Californian housing organizations.
A new supply chain rumor backs up previous claims that alliPhone 14 models will have 6GB of RAM, but adds that the Pro versions will utilize faster memory technology.
Alongside refurbished iPad Pro deals, Sunday's bestdeals include $90 off an Acer 31.5-inch monitor, a HomeKit-compatible Level Bolt smart deadbolt, $1,900 off a Serial 1 eBike, and much more.
U.S. tech companies including Apple have reportedly been buying gold from suppliers that got it from illicit mining operations in Brazil.
An original prototype Apple-1 computer said to be owned by Steve Jobs, and used in Apple's crucial demo to Paul Terrell, is being auctioned and is expected to fetch at least $500,000. Apple-1 computers from 1976 have been increasingly circulating through auction houses, with sometimes seemingly the same one appearing...
The Chinese authorities have ordered iPhone assembler Foxconn to operate under a tightly restricted "closed loop" system for a week in the latest attempts to combat the coronavirus. China's latest move is much smaller-scale than its previous region-wide coronavirus lockdowns, which dramatically affected very many Apple suppliers. According to Bloomberg,...
Alongside $20 off the 10.2-inch iPad, Monday's bestdeals include TCL mesh Wi-Fi for $60, an $85 Crucial 1TB SSD, Anker's MagGo charging station for $75, and much more.
Apple users need a solid router for work and play in the modern world, and luckily, there are many options that doesn't break the bank. Here are some of our favorites.
Apple is rumored to bring OLED displays to the iPad Pro by 2024, manufactured using a technique called dry etching to ensure the screens remain as thin as possible. Unfortunately, this will also likely make these iPads more expensive. Here's why. If the report about OLED iPad Pro models is...
