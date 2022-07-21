Turpin siblings file neglect lawsuit against Riverside County, foster care agency

LOS ANGELES - Eight Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who allege they were pressured to quit their jobs or leave the East Los Angeles Station by members of a clique of mostly Latino deputies known as the Banditos can move forward with their case with its current causes of action for now, a judge ruled Monday.
A man who died in 1999 was later tied to two cold case killings in Orange County, officials announced Monday. Shannon Rose Lloyd, 23, was found dead in a room she rented in Garden Grove on May 21, 1987. An autopsy determined she had been sexually assaulted and was strangled, officials said. The investigation went […]
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A Corona couple is accused of stealing gas and mail in Chino Hills, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The suspects, 30-year-old Marissa Navarro and 31-year-old Johnny Arroyo, were arrested Saturday after authorities linked them both as registered owners of a car connected with stealing gasoline from a nearby U-Haul truck.
An investigation is underway after a 38-year-old man was found dead in the High Desert Detention Center two days after being arrested. The discovery came as a deputy and a nurse were conducting morning medical checks at the Adelanto facility around 8:55 a.m., according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered hundreds of pounds of marijuana from a property in the Antelope Valley and more than 200 roosters that were believed to have been used for illegal cockfights. Law enforcement served the search warrant at a property in the unincorporated area of Juniper Hills...
A kidnapping victim who called out to another woman for help at a convenience store was rescued early Sunday after police located her with her baby daughter at a Otay Mesa hotel. Authorities issued an Amber Alert for the woman, Bianca Alvarado, and the child, Ella, 18 months old, who...
A woman who allegedly posed as a nurse at a Moreno Valley hospital and tried to steal a newborn has been tied to a second similar incident, officials said Friday. Jesenea Miron, 23, was arrested July 14 in connection with an incident at Riverside University Health System – Medical Center. In that incident, Miron allegedly […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - One man was arrested recently after hundreds of pounds of marijuana and hundreds of fighting roosters were found on a property in the Antelope Valley, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. LASD's Community Partnership Bureau issued a warrant at a property in Juniper Hills,...
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - An investigation is underway into the shooting death of a 22-year-old man killed in an apparent road rage attack, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It happened Sunday just before 3 p.m. near Bear Valley Road and Mall Boulevard in Victorville. According to authorities, it...
Originally published as a City of Fontana Police Department Facebook post:. “Detectives from the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered Esteban Chavez (27 years of age) was downloading Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) over the internet. On July 19, 2022, a search warrant was...
LOS ANGELES — Three homeowners in Los Angeles County are warning against deed fraud after they claim a man filed fraudulent deeds on their properties, claiming they all belonged to him. One homeowner, Alois Phillips, said she discovered what happened when she was trying to sell her home and...
A national animal-advocacy group Friday hailed Southland authorities for raiding an apparent cockfighting operation in the Antelope Valley, where hundreds of pounds of marijuana were also seized. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials announced the raid in the Juniper Hills area Thursday, saying the agency worked with the SPCA-Los Angeles...
A GoFundMe page set up to help cover the funeral expenses of two teens who were gunned down in Coachella earlier this week had raised about $3,800 of its $20,000 goal as of Saturday morning. The victims — a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl — were fatally shot around 8...
PALMDALE, Calif. (CNS) -- A convicted murderer who was freed from jail last November after his case was sent back to juvenile court was charged Thursday with a new series of crimes, including leading Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on a pursuit. Andrew Cachu -- charged now under the name...
PICO RIVERA, Calif. - A mother and her 1-year-old daughter are safe after they were abducted by the girl's father in Los Angeles County, according to the Pico Rivera Sheriff's Station. An Amber Alert issued by CHP following the abduction of Ella Gasca and her mother Bianca Alvarado in Pico...
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At first glance, they look like regular snacks - cookies, chips, candy. On closer look they carry names like "Stoneos" "Reefer's" and "Starbuds." Officials are warning parents to be on the lookout for products containing marijuana that are packaged to look like ordinary snack foods. The...
The Centers for Disease Control has moved Riverside County and San Bernardino counties into the "High level of Covid Transmission." Riverside County currently has 260 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. A month ago, that number was at 123. San Bernardino County has a total of 258 COVID hospitalizations. A month...
A 43-year-old man accused of threatening acts of violence against coworkers at an Eastvale warehouse and assembling high-capacity firearms in his home was charged Friday with making criminal threats and other offenses. Steven Allen Schultz of Apple Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday...
