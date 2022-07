In my first week at Westminster I spent much of my time ringing my dad and telling him that it was like being in a live episode of Spitting Image. If you are kid raised in the 1980s on a healthy dose of alternative comedy, and with a family obsessed by the news, the cast of political characters was very clear. Neil Kinnock sat next to me in my very first meeting of the parliamentary Labour Party, and for someone with my upbringing, that is like Beyoncé casually sitting down next to you in the local cafe.In this very same...

POLITICS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO