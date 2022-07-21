One Injured During Shooting in Florence

PEE DEE, S.C. (WPDE) — After another violent weekend across the Pee Dee, we are taking a look into each shooting incident that took place. Within an 18 hour span, there were five known shooting incidents. There are eight known victims, four of which were killed and four injured.
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Sunday morning at the Travel Lodge on West Palmetto Street in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the victim was taken to the hospital where he died. It’s expected that more...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after shots were fired twice in the same area near Longs within a 12-hour period. Police were called at 2:49 p.m. to McNeil Chapel Road, according to Mikayla Moskov, an Horry County police spokesperson. One person was reportedly injured and taken to a hospital in […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are working to find out what led to a shooting in Darlington County on Sunday. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Hunt Drive in Hartsville. An investigation is ongoing and details are limited. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A deputy involved in a deadly shooting Friday on East Old Camden Road in Darlington County has been placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard protocol, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were killed after a head-on collision in Florence County early Saturday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 378 near Highway 52 at around 5:15 a.m. According to Ridgeway, a 2014...
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are investigating a shooting Sunday morning in Johnsonville, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Pecan Lane, Nunn said. The condition of the victim was not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation. No other information was available. Count […]
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are searching for two missing men. Michael Terrance Amburn, 35, of Pembroke, was last seen July 5 leaving Sanderson Farm on Highway 20 in St. Pauls, according to the sheriff’s office. He was seen walking towards the Town of St. Pauls in a gray long sleeve shirt, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A tip led to the arrest Monday of 19-year-old N'Phinity Zeigler in the murder of Dustin Brooks Oxendine last week in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said they found Zeigler at a home just outside...
An elderly woman with dementia that went missing on Saturday was found deceased. According to the Conway Police Department, 85 year old Minnie Burton was last seen at the Cypress Inn located on Elm Street in Conway. Officers thanked the community and assisting agencies who helped with the search and asked the community to keep her family and friends in their thoughts. No further information was released.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is currently investigating three separate incidents involving law enforcement personnel and civilians. On July 21, officers with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department in Horry County attempted to serve outstanding warrants against William Joshua Alston, 40, for domestic violence and kidnapping. An exchange of gunfire between the two parties ensued as Alston tried to flee the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured. Alston was later located with a gunshot wound to his foot.
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — An “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in Fairmont has been arrested, according to the Fairmont Police Department. N’Phyniti Zeigler, 19, of Fairmont, was wanted on a charge of first-degree murder, police said. Officials said that a tip from a citizen led to the arrest. He was found […]
Early Sunday, Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a nightclub about a shooting incident. Officials said around 2:30 a.m., the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a nightclub on Hwy 15-401 East in the Bennettsville area of the county about a shooting incident resulting in several individuals shot.
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office located 80-year-old Freddie Jackson who went missing Monday morning from his home in the Riverdale community of Dillon. He was found near the Horry County Georgetown County line after being stopped by a trooper, an official confirmed to...
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed homicide and crime scene investigators are on a scene Sunday afternoon. Wilkins added the incident happened on McCallum Road in the Maxton area of Robeson County. When deputies arrived on the scene they found Kendrick Shane Locklear, 26,...
