The 'Pink Sauce' TikTok trend that's gotten out of hand, explained

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. Have you heard about something called “Pink Sauce” that you’ve seen around social media, especially TikTok, and wondered what the heck that’s all about? We’re here to help.

Ah, yes. TikTok trends. Sometimes, they’re hilarious. Other times, very weird. And in this case? I’m going to go ahead and say this ventures into dangerous territory.

This all has to do with something called Pink Sauce, and how people are buying it and it looks like Pepto Bismol but it goes on food … let’s just dive in:

Oh, pink sauce, like Thousand Island dressing?

Nope. Very different:

What ... is that?

OK so: TikTok user Chef Pii created a sauce that looks very pink … although in some videos it looks lighter, and others darker. A great sign for all involved!

The ingredients? Honey, chilli, garlic, sunflower seed oil and dragon fruit.

ILL TELL MY STORY SOON💖

♬ BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé

That sounds kind of delicious, I want some!

You may want to hold on there, pal.

Because as many people pointed out, there’s some wonky stuff with the label — it says there are 444 servings in one bottle, some of the ingredients are misspelled and there was a NOTICEABLE lack of preservatives in them.

No preservatives? Sign me up!

Again, you may want to rethink that.

This video sums it all up: People who ordered it through the mail have found either curdled, gross-smelling sauce or exploded bottles in their mailboxes. Please note, there’s milk in it, which means if it goes through the mail in this hot, hot country we’re living in … ick.

In short, not a good idea to eat:

Is she going to fix this?

She says she will, especially to those who ordered bottles that didn’t come in intact or edible:

WE ARE FIXING THE ISSUES

♬ original sound – PINK SAUCE QUEEN 👑💖🤤

There are memes, aren't there?

So many.

