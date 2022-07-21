ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Former Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro at peace with San Jose State

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Ziaq_0go40MSR00
Chevan Cordeiro

From the moment he signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Hawaii as a highly-touted quarterback at Saint Louis, Chevan Cordeiro seemed destined to be the face of the program one day, with multiple Mountain West media days as a representative of his school a foreseeable part of his future.

Cordeiro fulfilled his destiny on Thursday. It just happened to be for one of UH’s biggest rivals.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Cordeiro transferred to San Jose State last fall following the 2021 season and quickly made an impression, throwing three touchdowns in the team’s spring game. His presence at Mountain West media days, where teams are generally represented by one player on offense and one on defense, signifies his quick emergence as one of the leaders for the Spartans this fall.

Naturally, an environment like media days, of which conference rival Hawaii was also a part of, had Cordeiro reminiscing on a turbulent 2021 season in which many impact players departed the program.

“You can ask everyone that I know. All my friends, my family, it was very difficult to make the decision to leave my home, leave the island, but it had to be done,” Cordeiro told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Everything happens for a reason. Now they got coach Timmy (Chang). Now they’re having fun. I see smiles on my brothers’ faces and I’m having fun over here. It all worked for all of us.”

Many close to the program believe it was Cordeiro’s departure that kickstarted the process of the departure of former UH coach Todd Graham, who resigned in January after his coaching methods were heavily scrutinized.

“It took a lot of us,” Cordeiro recalled. “Of course Leonard Lee speaking out. Me, Dae Dae (Hunter), Nick (Mardner), Darius (Muasau), all the guys transferring. It really opened everyone’s eyes to see what was actually happening and I feel like if we didn’t do that, we would still be stuck in the same situation and nothing would have been better. I’m glad we did it and now everyone is all happy and it’s going to be exciting.”

Cordeiro’s departure came prior to Graham’s, and in turn, Chang’s hiring. Despite not getting to play for Chang, Cordeiro believes it was the right hire for the school.

“It’s something I tried to block out. … Coach Timmy is a good coach and he’s a good guy. I know that UH is in good hands with him,” Cordeiro said. “I know I talk to a lot of my teammates back home and they’re having fun and they’re enjoying football again. They have the love for the game again and my love of the game is back too. I’m happy over here, I’m happy at San Jose with coach (Brent) Brennan and it should be a good season.”

Both Hawaii and San Jose State close out the regular season against each other on Nov. 26 at CEFCU Stadium.

“I just want them to know that they’re not the reason why I left. I love the UH fans, I love my teammates, I just wish, I mean, everything happens for a reason and I just hope that they’re not mad at me,” Cordeiro said. “I hope they respect my decision and I’ll see them the last game of the season. Too bad we have to wait until the very end but I mean, save the best for last.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Sports
San Jose, CA
Football
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
San Jose, CA
College Sports
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

Can you guess the year Hawaii dropped below freezing?

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii is known for nearly picture-perfect weather year-round. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s. However, with the recent heat wave plaguing the mainland and parts of Europe, we decided to switch things up and take a look back at Hawaii’s coldest recorded temperature.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dae Dae
Person
Hunter
Person
Todd Graham
Person
Nick
KHON2

Trippin’ with Alaska Airlines San Francisco: Ghirardelli Chocolate Experience

Honolulu (KHON2) – With nine restaurants and over ten retail options, Ghirardelli Square offers something for all ages including San Francisco’s very own Ghirardelli Chocolate Experience. Since its debut in November of 1964, Ghirardelli Square is considered to be the first successful adaptive reuse project in the country...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Aloha Plate Food Truck Hawaii finds permanent home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From Beverly Hills to Washington, D.C., the last seven years have been an adventure of ups and downs for Aloha Plate Food Truck Hawaii. Now, the champions of Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race” Season 4 are finally opening a permanent location in Waikiki.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose State#Las Vegas#American Football#College Football#The University Of Hawaii#Spartans
KITV.com

Warning signs posted after 6-foot reef shark spotted at Sunset Beach

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Shark warning signs have been posted at Sunset Beach, on Oahu’s North Shore, after a reef shark was spotted on Monday. The shark was seen swimming in the shoreline, according to Ocean Safety officials. It was not behaving aggressively, officials said. The reef shark was said to be about 6-feet long.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

From Central Florida to Hawaii: There’s a new feline in town

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Look out, there’s a new feline in town and she received a police escort Thursday evening across Oahu. Meet Anala, a 207 pound female Sumatran tiger from Central Florida who’ll be living at the Honolulu Zoo. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi hinted the news about her...
HONOLULU, HI
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Hawaii’s Waterfall Home Going to Auction, August 15th

One of Hawaii’s most photographed and celebrity-popular homes with postcard views of a 240-foot natural waterfall, a sports stadium with seating for 450 people, a nine-tee golf course, an aquatic center, a two-story water slide, and some of Hawaii’s best ocean views is going to auction. With a secluded location on the Big Island’s northeastern shore, Waterfalling Estate made gossip-mag headlines in 2016 when Justin Bieber rented the home for two weeks at $10,000 per night for his entourage, which included six skimpy-bikini-wearing models. Also a favorite for tropical reality television, Waterfalling Estate was chosen as the film location for both Love Island and Ex on the Beach and a finalist for HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

Book Your Stay At Fairmont San Francisco

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Fairmont San Francisco provides world-class amenities and service in the heart of San Francisco. Those looking for the perfect place to stay in San Francisco will find the best view, a centralized location and great amenities at the Fairmont San Francisco. Since 1907, Fairmont San...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Is Honolulu Safe Following Amputation Attack at 7-Eleven

Honolulu, aka “The Big Pineapple,” is a culturally rich, complex city that is Hawaii’s equivalent to Manhattan island. In addition, it boasts beautiful beaches, fine dining not found elsewhere in Hawaii, and fascinating history that includes the only royal palace in the United States. Following this week’s strange attack at a 7-Eleven on Kalakaua Avenue, the main drag in Waikiki, we’ve had people ask us if Honolulu is still safe.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy